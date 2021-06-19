Today, more travelers could skip mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival at the airport but the Guam Visitors Bureau seeks more ways to restart tourism such as giving away free trips and other incentives for airlines, tourists and travel sales agents.

Meanwhile, GVB is unable to formally launch its vaccination and vacation program for American expats as of Friday night, the Department of Public Health and Social Services had yet to give its formal approval of the protocols.

The Air V&V or "vaccination and vacation" program and the tourism incentives program were key topics in Friday's meeting of the Governor's Reopening Task Force led by Chairman Sam Shinohara.

Tourism and health officials convened a day prior to the effective date of more relaxed travel requirements, including also allowing those fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca to skip the government quarantine and those with negative PCR or antigen COVID-19 tests within 72 hours prior to arrival.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez presented ideas on incentivizing tourists and others involved in tourism, including Guam's retailers, restaurants, hotels, tour operators and airlines.

There's no final decision yet which of these ideas will be adopted by GVB, even as task force members identified potential problems with some of the proposals this early.

For example, instead of a proposed guaranteed minimum revenue of $20,000 to $50,000 for bringing flights to Guam, some task force members raised the prospect of offering these incentives instead to carriers that are able to fill their seats by 75%.

GVB's proposals include:

Håfa Reward program offers free round-trip air tickets to Guam and 50% discount on hotel stay for frontline sales people who are able to sell or book 10 or 25 passengers to visit Guam for tourism.

Håfa-Night program offers half-price for any hotel stay, and GVB will pay for the total room cost up to $200.

Håfa Dollars for Tourists offers vouchers at half price, for example, a $150 voucher can be used to buy $300 worth of goods or services, which tourists can use at participating restaurants, retail stores, tours, among other things. This guarantees that the dollars stay in the Guam economy.

Håfa Flight for Airlines would either pay half the cost of operating a flight to Guam up to a limited amount, pay or reimburse the $8.29 passenger facilitation charge embedded in the flight ticket or provide a minimum revenue guarantee per flight of $20,000 to $50,000.

"The reason for front-loading a higher amount is because it’s a bigger risk for the carriers to start post-COVID," Perez said.

GVB expects to get about $20 million in federal pandemic recovery funds, to help fund both the incentives program and the Air V&V program.

Dragged on

GVB President Carl Gutierrez, at the task force meeting, said Public Health has taken a long time to approve the tourism industry's proposed protocols for Air V&V.

"The governor is quite concerned that (you) dragged this out pretty much for almost two months and that we haven't launched it. She's not aware that the last stage is with you," Gutierrez told Public Health Medical Operations Chief Chima Mbakwem at the meeting.

Mbakwem said he's reviewed the proposed protocols that participating hotels submitted, and they are generally acceptable since they ensure there would be no contact with the general public during the days of quarantine. However, a few more details needed to be finalized.

"I think we're good to go with this," Mbakwem said at the Friday noon meeting.

Gutierrez said if that's the case, then Public Health can give its formal approval before the close of business Friday and the governor can give her final blessings so that the program could be launched on Saturday, June 19.

As of 5:14 p.m. Friday, GVB, the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, Public Health and the Surgeon Cell were still in a meeting and seeking approval for the program, according to GVB spokesperson Josh Tyquiengco.

At the task force meeting, GHRA President Mary Rhodes and other tourism industry representatives said at the height of the pandemic in 2020 and when there wasn't any COVID-19 vaccine yet, hotels were able to safely house the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Similar protocols in place then would be used for the Air V&V program, at a time when a large percentage of the local population is fully vaccinated, they said.

Mbakwem said contact tracing would be much easier if an American expat who's here for Air V&V tests positive or shows symptoms because their contacts are very minimal. The expectation is that all hotel and tourism workers involved in the program are already vaccinated.

Air V&V program participants will be picked up from the airport and sent directly to the hotel of their choice, and then get their COVID-19 vaccination the following day.

Moreover, if they test positive or with symptoms, they could isolate from their own hotel room or transfer to a government isolation facility, task force members said.

Even without the Air V&V program protocols, American expatriates from Thailand, Japan, the Philippines and other countries have already come and gone to Guam in recent months, to get free COVID-19 vaccine that they still couldn't get from their host countries.

The main difference is that with the Air V&V program, expats would pay for the hotel package of their choice and could get their COVID-19 vaccine on the second day of their arrival rather than wait after their 10-day quarantine is over. They can test out on day 6 and get released from quarantine on day 7 if the result is negative.

GVB and other tourism partners are pushing for the expansion of the Air V&V program, to include non-American travelers.