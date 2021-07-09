GVB weighs paying for COVID-19 tests, $500 incentive for tourists

The Guam Visitors Bureau is revisiting an idea from months ago to pay for tourists' COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test before they return to their home country, but will also keep the option of offering $500 shopping money to tourists.

The tourist incentive cash or debit card, which can only be used on Guam to help local restaurants, retail stores, tour groups, taxis and other businesses, has been drawing negative criticism locally, GVB said.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez asked the board during a meeting Thursday to keep the $500 shopping incentive option, which has already been communicated to travel agents, though the logistics are still being worked out.

"My preference would be to leave it the way it is," he said. "We use our best judgment on what is justifiable once we explore the cash reward details because we are still working on the ... logistics."

Guam Recovery Task Force Chairman Sam Shinohara on Wednesday proposed the shopping incentive program be reconsidered and suggested replacing it with the option of paying for tourists' return PCR test.

At its Thursday meeting, GVB officials decided to keep both options.

"I don't want to give up on that entirely, but just part of our arsenal," Perez said.

Shinohara on Wednesday said the PCR testing subsidy "would be much easier for us to administer, whereby the clinic will give us an invoice and we reimburse them for the cost of the PCR test."

Medical providers currently charge $200 for PCR tests for each tourist under the V&V, or vaccination and vacation, package, he said.

Indirectly, Shinohara said, the money that visitors would otherwise pay for the PCR test could be used to buy goods and services on Guam.

Perez said GVB is still in discussion with three banks on the initial shopping incentive program proposal and one of the banks is looking at the legal aspects of the program.

"By and large, our goal is to get this thing done by the first of August," Perez said.

At this point, he said, GVB is also still determining who is considered a "visitor" or tourist to qualify for the shopping incentive.

Even without GVB's shopping incentive program in place, on Tuesday Guam welcomed its first charter flight full of tourists since the pandemic started. It was an Eva Air flight from Taiwan with 153 passengers.

Most of them are here both for vacation and to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

'Things are looking up'

Gutierrez, who was among the GovGuam officials to personally welcome the arriving passengers, told the task force that the arrival of a big group of tourists bodes well for the island's tourism and hopes that other airlines and tourists would do the same.

Gutierrez hopes that tourism-related businesses that have not reopened will be inspired to see that tourists are now coming back, albeit at a smaller number than Guam had before the pandemic.

More than 2,000 tourists from Taiwan have so far booked flights to Guam from July to mid-August, GVB said. The next charter flight will arrive Saturday.

"So things are looking up for us," Gutierrez said. "The next thing we're going to do is try to emulate this whole process with the Korean market."

Perez believes that Taiwan and Korea would be leading the way in terms of pumping up arrivals to Guam once again, as Japan remains challenged with COVID-19 outbreaks and lack of vaccinations.

GVB is also still pursuing incentives for airlines, tour operators and tourism-related businesses.

Perez said the biggest "thank you" goes to the people living on Guam who got fully vaccinated, for helping the island move closer to its herd immunity goal so that tourism can restart and the economy can begin its recovery.

Guam's goal is to vaccinate 80% or 96,031 of adults 18 years old and older by July 21. It's so far at 76.59% or 91,936 adults.