The Guam Visitors Bureau is reconsidering its initial plan of offering tourists shopping money and is now weighing the possibility of paying for tourists' COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test before they return to their home country.

GVB's earlier proposal to offer a $500 debit card that tourists can only use on Guam to help local restaurants, retail stores, tour groups, taxis and other businesses, has been drawing negative criticism locally, officials said.

Guam Recovery Task Force Chairman Sam Shinohara on Wednesday proposed a reconsideration of the shopping incentive plan, and replace it with the option of paying for tourists' return PCR testing.

"It would be much easier for us to administer, whereby the clinic will give us an invoice and we reimburse them for the cost of PCR test," Shinohara said at the task force meeting. "Probably much more simplistic approach but with the same objective."

Each PCR test costs $150 to $200, depending on the healthcare provider.

Indirectly, Shinohara said, the money that visitors are supposed to pay for PCR test could be used instead to buy goods and services on Guam, he said.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez and other task force members supported a review of the testing subsidy proposal, which was an offshoot of GVB President Carl Gutierrez's earlier proposal to waive some vaccination and vacation package tour costs for visitors.

"I think money could be better spent on paying for the PCR test on return," Perez said, adding that it's a basic need for tourists.

Money allocated for the shopping incentive program could be easily shifted toward paying for PCR testing, Perez said.

Perez also said GVB is still in discussion with three banks on the initial shopping incentive program proposal and one of the banks is looking at the legal aspect of doing it.

"By and large, our goal is to get this thing done by the 1st of August," Perez said.

At this point, he said, GVB is also still determining who is considered a "visitor" or tourist to be granted a shopping incentive.

Even without GVB's shopping incentive program in place, Guam on Tuesday already welcomed its first charter flight full of tourists since the pandemic started. It was an Eva Air flight out of Taiwan with 153 passengers.

Most of them are here both for vacation and to get COVID-19 vaccination.

'Things looking up'

Gutierrez, who was among the GovGuam officials to personally welcome the arriving passengers, told the task force that the arrival of a big group of tourists bodes well for the island's tourism and hopes that other airlines and tourists would do the same.

Gutierrez hopes that tourism-related businesses that have not reopened would be inspired to see that tourists are now coming back, albeit at a smaller number than what Guam used to have.

The task force thanked all agencies, organizations, groups and individuals who made the first tourist charter flight happen, and for the flights that would follow.

More than 2,000 tourists from Taiwan have so far booked a flight to Guam from July to mid-August, GVB said.

"So things are looking up for us," Gutierrez said. "The next thing we're gonna do is try to emulate this whole process with the Korean market."

Perez believes that Taiwan and Korea would be leading the way in terms of pumping up arrivals to Guam once again, as Japan remains challenged with COVID-19 outbreaks and vaccination.

GVB is also still pursuing incentives for airlines, tour operators and tourism-related businesses.

Perez said the biggest "thank you" goes to the people living on Guam who got fully vaccinated, for helping the island move closer to its herd immunity goal so that tourism can restart and the economy to start recovering.

Guam's goal is to vaccinate 80% or 96,031 of adults 18 years old and older by July 21. It's so far at 76.16% or 91,426.

Vaccination at GVB office

At the task force meeting, Perez said the GVB conference room in Tumon will be used as vaccination site for tourists who have not made arrangements to get vaccinated in their hotel room.

Perez said it's "too costly" for GVB to rent a space at either the T Galleria or Tumon Sands Plaza in Tumon.

The GVB vice president also said while the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance helped those in the tourism industry, it's also creating an unintended consequence.

"Another problem is hiring people because of PUA funded benefits have made it difficult for a lot of businesses to hire back, even the employees that had been working for them because of that generous benefit from the federal government," Perez said.

At least 41 businesses are ready to provide goods and services to tourists now, he said, based on a preliminary survey.