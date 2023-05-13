The Guam Visitors Bureau enlisted the help of 12 digital ambassadors who arrived Thursday evening from Korea in hopes they share their experiences on Guam with their fellow Koreans, to entice others to choose Guam as a travel destination.

The ambassadors went from the airport to Bayview Hotel Guam's Sky Bar in Tumon to be welcomed at a reception hosted by GVB – the start of a four-day experience of Guam’s food, nature and culture, from land to sea.

GVB introduced the ambassadors, each of whom has established a social media presence in a specific niche – sports, food and beverage, travel and lifestyle. They varied from bloggers on Naver.com to Instagram influencers.

Park Gyun Seong, also known as "Gyun Sam," is an Instagram influencer with over 39,000 followers. It's his first time on Guam.

"I searched a lot about Guam,” said Gyun Sam, who added he has two items on his bucket list for the island. “First of all is skydiving, so I can experience the sky. I also want to try ... scuba diving. ... I want to go to the beach.”

He said he hopes to share the "Hafa Adai Spirit" with his homeland.

“I was invited as a GVB Korean digital ambassador for sports and leisure,” Gyun Sam said. "I want to try every water activity, so that I can post the nice photos and contents on Instagram so people can be interested in Guam."

'So many activities here'

GVB also tapped Instagram influencer couple Sunny and Say, who share more than 36,000 followers.

"I am really happy and honored, I really want to express Guam to my followers. It’s special because we are couple influencers, so it makes couples love Guam more," Say said.

“I didn’t know much of Guam, but when I heard about (becoming an) ambassador for Guam, I searched up Guam. There’s so many Koreans that choose Guam for a trip."

Her partner, Sunny, expressed an eagerness to dive into as much as he could during the four-day trip.

“I want to do many activities on Guam, like skydiving or snorkeling. So many activities here,” he said.

They join Kim Gil Hwan, Kim Hui Gyeong, Ryu Chae Woo, Yoon Jong Un, Lee Jong Hyeon, Ji Kwan Hoo, Kim Sun Ok, Kim Sung Jin and Lee Ha Sung.

Welcome to Guam

The ambassadors were welcomed by GVB Vice President Gerry Perez.

“Welcome to Guam as we embark on another phase of our Korean marketing activities,” he said. “To our visitors, thank you for your interest in being ... digital ambassadors ... and for taking time to visit Guam and experience a sense of place that is unique to our destination, culture, character and personality.”

The visit coincides with GVB efforts to further recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism industry, Perez said.

“Your visit is timely as we begin to see recovery in our tourism industry and we witness the reopening of attractions and optional tours and ... tourist facilities that were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Perez said.

He invited the ambassadors to learn about all that Guam has to offer.

“I look forward to the exciting and interesting content that you will share in Korea and feel confident that you will play an important role in continuing to grow the number of visitors coming to Guam from Korea,” Perez said.