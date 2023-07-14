GVB: 'We're back in business'

It took only four weeks after Typhoon Mawar struck the island for visitor arrivals to get back on track, according to the Guam Visitors Bureau.

The positive industry update was presented during a GVB board of directors meeting Thursday.

The bureau's immediate priorities following Mawar were to save peak-season business for the months of July, August and September, and to restore the pre-pandemic trajectory of arrivals to Guam. To do this, GVB focused on financially supporting tourism-related businesses that provide destination experiences that draw visitors to the island.

"To this end, we repurposed some marketing money and provided $2 million to the Tourism Assistance Program and that has worked wonders for us, because what happened was we're back in business. About a month after Mawar, in June ... we had 17,000 visitors," GVB Vice President Gerry Perez told the board of directors.

The Tourism Assistance Program helped to expedite recovery by helping tourism-related businesses open and not lose out on the peak market opportunities.

The program has received 537 applications since opening June 14, according to GVB. Qualified businesses received grants up to $25,000. The program processed 299 checks committing more than $1.9 million in financial aid.

'On the mend'

Of the June arrivals, 17% came from the South Korea market, 14% from Japan, 5% from the Philippines and 38% from Taiwan.

"But more importantly, based on the first seven days of July, we're on the run rate for close to 38,000 and 40,000 visitors for July. So we are kind of back on the mend now," Perez reported.

From January to July, Perez said visitor arrivals are about on track to recover the trajectory for pre-COVID-19 arrivals, another goal that was upended by the typhoon.

"On a fiscal year basis, the typhoon was really kind of a major bump in the road, but all indications are we are back on the mend to try to get back to as close to trajectory to finishing the fiscal year and going into fiscal year 2024," Perez said.

For the Japan market, outbound international travel is at 53% of its pre-pandemic volume, with the most popular overseas destinations being Korea, Taiwan and Hawaii, GVB said.

Guam is included as a nearby Asian destination in high demand, ranking No. 6 in top destinations. Travel specifically to Guam is at just 10% of pre-pandemic numbers, however.

"We're behind, but the encouraging thing we hear (is) that, for example, Japan Airlines is fully booked for August with their flights," Perez said. "We are starting to turn the corner and I think the significance of this is when the governor and the lieutenant governor were in Japan, (they were) really turning up ... that despite the typhoon, we are in business."

In other markets, such as Taiwan, there is still a hang-up, Perez said.

"The latest we hear about Taiwan is that China Airlines is still evaluating Guam service based on shortage and equipment and manpower," he reported to board members.

For the Filipino visitors, Philippine Airlines and United Airlines resumed regular daily flights to Guam in July. But sought-after Guam-only visa waiver legislation for the country is pending in the House of Representatives foreign affairs committee.

Perez did note that Taiwan, South Korea and Canada provide visa-free entry for Philippine nationals who already attain a waiver for U.S. travel.