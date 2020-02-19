There are now more than 15,000 tourist cancellations, which amount to a loss of $9.1 million to the island's tourism economy, Pilar Laguaña, president and CEO of the Guam Visitors Bureau, said during a novel coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.

The bureau, along with officials from the Department of Public Health and Social Services and other organizations, gave an update of the current situation to those in the tourism industry, in light of the coronavirus.

Despite the cancellations, Laguaña said, she's thankful that Guam is coronavirus-free.

In the past few weeks, Laguaña said, the island received more cancellations of bookings between the months of February and April.

Each cancellation includes air travel, hotel accommodations and tours, she said.

Last week, the agency reported that more than 14,000 travelers have canceled their trips to Guam.

Fewer departures

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority also reported that there have been fewer departures from the island.

With statistics provided by the Transportation Security Administration, Tom Ada, executive manager of the airport authority, cited about 3,200 departures one month ago, during the time periods of 1 p.m. to about 4 p.m.

"That number has now dropped to about ...2,400 passengers departing," Ada said.

According to Ada, some of the decrease in revenue had been mitigated by strong travel in January, which exceeded projections.

Additionally, the airport authority reported 11,000 cancellations, which come primarily from three airlines that service Korea, from December through March, Ada said.

Most canceled flights are seasonal flights, while the regularly scheduled service continues to come in, Ada added.

Best defense

"For the Guam community, probably the biggest concern is our resources are finite," said Janna Manglona, medical director for the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Compared to populations like Japan, China, and U.S., 10 cases of the coronavirus would overwhelm a small island like Guam, Manglona said.

She noted that the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, had 200 confirmed cases of the virus. However, she said, officials were able to deal with the situation because there were resources available.

With the current level of infection and chronic diseases, Manglona said, the island is already at full capacity.

"So our best line of defense is to keep it out," she said.

Layers of prevention

Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said there are three layers of prevention: Health providers, infection control assessment and education on proper cough etiquette.

The first layer is for health care providers to contact Public Health and report any suspected case of the virus.

The next layer is infection control training. Letters were sent to 75 facilities to complete an infection control training assessment.

The assessment checks whether the facility has basic infection control infrastructure in place and practices safety for health care personnel, and whether it conducts surveillance or disease reporting, cough etiquette and environmental cleaning.

The last layer of protection is to practice proper cough etiquette and hand washing.

Hands are to be washed under running water for at least 20 seconds or, if there's no water present, with an alcohol-based sanitizer, DeNorcey said.

Additionally, DeNorcey encouraged residents to get their flu vaccinations.

"Of course it won't protect against the coronavirus, but it does protect against common respiratory illness," she added.

Test kits arriving in 2 weeks, however, need to be validated

Public Health is expected to receive coronavirus test kits within the next two weeks. However, DeNorcey said, some kits need to be validated for quality first.

According to DeNorcey, some test kits in the states could return inconclusive results and need to be replaced.

If a test kit does not show a conclusive result, Pubilc Health will notify the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will be sent another test kit.

Following through protocol

Ignacio Peredo, director of Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, said the agency will continue to work closely with the airport authority and follow the established protocols.

All aircraft and vessels are required to file a declaration stating that there is no sick passenger or crew on board before entering the port, Peredo said.