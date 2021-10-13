Visitor arrivals to Guam plunged from a pre-pandemic 1.6 million in fiscal 2019 to 60,343 in fiscal 2021, mainly from the military, and a plan is being crafted to offer travel incentives to family members that visit U.S. military personnel stationed on island.

Airline and hotel discounts for parents, spouses, siblings or children of service members could be among the perks to encourage more of them to travel to the island, Guam Visitors Bureau officials told legislative Tourism Committee Chairperson Sen. Amanda Shelton and other senators on Tuesday at an informational hearing on tourism recovery efforts.

"As of Sept. 30, we basically had 60,000 ... arrivals, in large part, thanks to a lot of military exercises and other arrivals in our nontraditional markets," GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said.

There are no travel restrictions between Guam and the continental United States for fully vaccinated individuals, GVB officials said.

This is in contrast to return travel restrictions in Guam's main source markets of Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. The restrictions have been among the main reasons Guam isn't seeing more tourists from these Asian countries, GVB officials said.

Moreover, the resumption of most flights from these markets remains delayed, and arrivals from these countries aren't anticipated to come back in considerable volume until about July to September 2022.

However, up until Tuesday, GVB's known incentive plans were geared mostly toward Korean, Japanese and Taiwanese travelers, including up to $500 in shopping money or paying $99 to $200 for their COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests before they return to their home countries.

An idea from Bob Klitzkie, a former senator, allowed GVB to rethink its strategies to bring in more visitors to Guam even during a pandemic, GVB President Carl Gutierrez said.

"The United States does not restrict anybody coming to Guam and neither do they have restrictive protocol when you return. So that's a great source market that we also want to pursue," Gutierrez said at the hearing.

He told senators that the GVB management team is working on this incentives plan.

Air V&V viability

GVB officials said the Air V&V, or vaccination and vacation, program will no longer be viable once the Biden administration rolls out a plan to ban unvaccinated foreign travelers from entering the U.S. and its territories, including Guam.

Gutierrez said federal policies are among factors that make Guam's tourism recovery "not manageable" now.

"We have been hit several times by forces outside of our control, outside of the governor's control, the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and other areas that mandate certain things that either keep us in the continental United States edicts or carve us out. This is how we're dealing with the situation," he told senators.

Excess funding for the Air V&V program, which currently is on pause, has been diverted to incentive programs, which soon could include those for family members of U.S. service members, to encourage them to visit Guam.

Despite the COVID-19 surges, Guam remains a safe travel destination, Perez said, citing Guam's nearly 90% vaccination rate and robust contact tracing, among other things.

The CDC, however, ranks Guam's safety risk for travel as "very high."

Culture-centered

Shelton asked GVB officials about their long-term tourism strategy, beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gutierrez said GVB, in consultation with the governor, is envisioning a return to a culture-centric strategy, as the island did in the '70s when tourism started to grow.

He said the governor will be unveiling that tourism vision.

Perez also said GVB would urge the Legislature and the governor to support small businesses' requests for funding so they can survive.

He was referring to a $75 million funding request from owners and representatives of businesses that were mostly left out of pandemic relief packages, such as tourist attraction venues, museums, water sports operators and laundry services.

Perez said if these businesses are left to close for good, there won't be much in the way of cultural or diverse tourist attractions when more visitors do return to Guam.

Arrivals forecast

The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a nearly debilitating blow to Guam's visitor industry, which went from receiving an average of 133,333 visitors a month prior to the pandemic, to only about 5,000 a month.

GVB's fiscal 2021 arrivals forecast went through a series of revisions: from 201,150 to 251,437 and then to 400,000, before the midyear adjustment of 82,148.

For fiscal 2022, GVB prepared a wide range of projected arrivals, from 85,000 to 201,783. Perez said the GVB management sentiment now is closer to 115,000 arrivals.

Arrivals to Guam in recent years:

Fiscal 2017: 1.55 million

Fiscal 2018: 1.52 million

Fiscal 2019: 1.6 million

Fiscal 2020: 757,385

Fiscal 2021: 60,343

Fiscal 2022 projections: 85,000 to 201,783

GVB board Treasurer Sam Shinohara, of United Airlines, said airlines are ready to release their schedules once countries lift their pandemic travel restrictions.

"I hope GVB (forecast) numbers are overly conservative. But we really just don't know," he said, adding that among worrisome matters is whether Guam is as ready as other destinations to welcome visitors once they return in healthy volumes.

Sen. Shelton, chairwoman of the tourism committee, said "the future may pose additional challenges to our tourism industry, and we should be well prepared for them.

"The Guam Visitors Bureau is instrumental in this role, and I have faith that those at the helm will weather us through this uncertain storm," she said.

Sen. Telo Taitague, also a member of the committee, said the pandemic "may require GVB to retool and reorientate our industry, reenvisioning Guam's position within our region through creative marketing techniques and digital marketing."

She said the pandemic strangled Guam's tourism industry and resulted in the loss of thousands of jobs.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero also has yet to provide $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help with tourism recovery, GVB officials said. Gutierrez said the governor has made a commitment on this funding.

Federal grant funds also are driving the development of Guam's tourism infrastructure, including nearly $14 million for the Matapang Beach Park revitalization and construction of stormwater infrastructure.