GVB wrangles over $6.5M spending to boost tourism

Tourism officials on Thursday wrangled over the use of an additional $6.5 million from the administration, portions of which are planned to be used for airline incentives, a digital billboard in Inalåhan and renovations to the Guam Visitors Bureau office, among other things.

This $6.5 million is separate from the $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding that the governor allocated to GVB for its "reimagined" tourism plan.

The biggest chunk, $2.7 million, is planned for incentivizing airlines to resume or expand operations to Guam after the pandemic upended tourism and after the omicron coronavirus variant got in the way of improving monthly arrivals last year.

GVB Treasurer Sam Shinohara sought reconsideration of some of the items the GVB management team is seeking to prioritize, including $115,000 for the renovation of the GVB building and a $95,000 digital informational sign in Inalåhan.

GVB President Carl Gutierrez defended the Inalåhan digital sign project, saying if "tourism works," as the bureau's campaign states, then even the people in the south should also be able to see it.

Gutierrez said the project also "cements" GVB's relationship with the Mayors' Council of Guam, which he said also plays a part in tourism.

The former governor said that $95,000 can go a long way in keeping tourism alive, adding that most of the $6.5 million will be going to airline incentives, marketing and destination development.

Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf, in a phone interview, said the digital informational board would be similar to what's seen in the Tamuning area, and could feature cultural attractions and nearby businesses to help visitors and residents.

For southern residents, the mayor said, the digital board will post important daily information including where to go for COVID-19 testing and vaccination, power and water outage notices and grass fire notices.

Gerry Perez, GVB vice president, said the sign would be able to point tourists to other cultural attractions and experiences, and that's an "added value" for Guam.

In the end, board members said they need more time to review the proposed use of the funds, particularly the specific incentives lined up for airlines.

GVB director of global marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero said the $2.7 million, which is for one month, seeks to restart routes, increase frequency and show Guam's dedication to its airline partners - all to help rebuild Guam arrivals.

Gutierrez said there's a good chance the governor will provide more funding for the airline incentives program, which is key to tourism recovery.

Free PCR tests start Feb. 28 for tourists

Of the added funding, $750,000 will be added to the leftover funds for free PCR testing for tourists before they return to their home countries. This brings to $1.3 million the total funding for a new round of PCR testing for eligible tourists.

Leon Guerrero said the free PCR tests for tourists will resume Feb. 28 and end March 31, but this could be expanded if more funds become available.

For tourists visiting Guam, the free PCR testing means the tourists could have another $175 to spend at local businesses.

The budget for Japan marketing has been increased by $644,430, to a total of $3.5 million, and GVB's August and September allotments also have been restored.

GVB will also use $120,000 for the rain shelter by the John F. Kennedy High School hill fronting Kmart.

Gutierrez said $500,000 will be set aside for the 2022 Liberation Day fireworks display and drone light show.

From Oct. 1, 2021, to Feb. 10, 2022, Guam arrivals reached 35,491, or an increase of 188% compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Of this number, 19,581 visitors were from the U.S./Hawaii; 7,102 from Korea; 2,360 from Japan; and the rest from the Philippines and other places.

GVB officials said they expect 116,411 air seats from Japan in fiscal 2022, an increase from 52,759 seats in fiscal 2021. The bureau also forecasts 248,358 air seats from Korea for fiscal 2022, higher than 2021, but still far from pre-pandemic levels.