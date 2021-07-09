The Guam Visitors Bureau on Thursday released a conservative forecast of 70,000 to 85,000 visitor arrivals in fiscal year 2022 as the pandemic continues its grip on tourism, while also presenting a more optimistic projection of 130,000.

Still, the optimistic projection is a 92% drop from the record-breaking 1.631 million visitor arrivals in 2019, about a year before the COVID-19 pandemic started wreaking havoc on tourism.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez, during a board meeting, said the fiscal 2021 arrivals to date reached only 31,749, with about three months to go.

That includes military personnel arriving on Guam, he said.

The bureau's earlier arrivals projection for fiscal 2021 was 82,600, which proved to be too high when compared to actual arrivals, even with more than 2,000 vaccine tourists from Taiwan between July and August.

Guam on July 6 received its first tourist charter flight since the pandemic started, an Eva Air charter flight with 161 passengers. The next charter flight from Taiwan will be on July 10, followed by at least 10 other flights.

Perez said the conservative forecast of 70,000 to 85,000 will be driven initially by Taiwan and South Korea arrivals, with Japan lagging behind because it is still grappling with COVID-19.

"We also have an optimistic forecast of 130,000 and all these will depend on what happens in the (source) markets," he said, including easing of travel restrictions in those countries and the countries' ability to control COVID-19 spikes.

GVB is hoping that Guam can sustain the vaccine tourism program, not only for the Taiwan market, but also for other markets such as Korea and the Philippines.

Vaccine tourism from Philippines

GVB President Carl Gutierrez and Perez said the Philippines, via Philippine Airlines, also wants in on Guam's vaccine tourism, given the sheer number of individuals in Asian countries willing to vacation while also getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

PAL, they said, is willing to charter a flight from Bangkok, then to Manila, and then Guam.

However, GVB needs to convince the Philippine government to include Guam in a list of so-called "green" countries. Fully vaccinated passengers arriving from any country or jurisdiction on the green list will be allowed to quarantine for a shortened period of seven days, versus the normal protocol of 14 days.

The U.S. and Guam are not included, Gutierrez and Perez said, but American Samoa and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, both U.S. territories, are on the "green" list, which considers the incidence of COVID-19 cases.

Gutierrez said he's in close contact with Caesar Ronnie Ordoyo, a retired Army general and current Philippine Airlines vice president of security, to push for Guam to be added to the list.

2022 budget

GVB officials said they recently reminded senators that the current bureau budget of $6.3 million is far below the authorized budget of $13.3 million the prior year.

Perez said GVB is requesting $27.6 million to continue destination preparation and an aggressive marketing program.

The Tourist Attraction Fund shortfall also will require GVB funding from the General Fund or the American Rescue Plan, he said.

Perez, however, said the fiscal 2021 TAF collections positively benefited from the 14-day government quarantine facility use.