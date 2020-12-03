GVB's signature New Year's Eve fireworks canceled

Guam skies may not be as bright and loud when 2021 rolls in as the Guam Visitors Bureau's signature New Year's Eve fireworks display has been canceled this year amid COVID-19 pandemic safety concerns and financial woes.

This is the first time the tourism bureau's fireworks display will not light up the skies of Tumon and surrounding areas since the tradition started, while other hotels are still mum about any plans to usher in the New Year.

GVB also canceled its annual Holiday Illumination Village, which showcases a wide array of lighted Christmas displays and draws thousands of local residents and tourists to Tumon during the holidays.

"It's been a difficult year," GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said Wednesday.

Guam's public health emergency is extended through Dec. 29, and the island remains under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

Social gatherings are still limited to five people, and events that draw crowds are prohibited, as the government continues to test and report a high volume of COVID-19 cases.

Both the GVB New Year's Eve fireworks display and its Holiday Illumination Village are among Guam's most visited and most watched events during the holidays.

"Our concerns with everyone’s safety will always remain paramount," Perez said.

In the past, Perez said, GVB relied heavily on the generous support of sponsors for the New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

"But now sponsors are no longer able to financially support the annual event," he said. "While GVB will not be hosting the long-standing New Year’s Eve fireworks display this year, we extend our thanks and remain grateful for the support of sponsors and the community through the years."

GVB's budget has been drastically reduced by 73% as the pandemic halted tourism, and recovery is expected to last years.

"We are also helping with the recovery of Guam’s tourism industry and prioritizing our limited resources to help contain COVID-19," Perez said.

Perez also said he looks forward to the holiday events' return in the future, and encourages everyone to continue their safe practices through the holidays.

While Tumon may be a bit quieter this year during the holiday, some other parts of Guam are hosting holiday displays such as the Skinner Plaza in Hagåtña.