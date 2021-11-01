GW grad encourages local aviators

Editor's note: This story is the first in a series on local aviators.

Earlier in his career at Asia Pacific Airlines, Roke Matanane would walk past the Boeing jets on the tarmac and think to himself, "I'll never be able to fly one of those planes."

At the time, Matanane was working at APA as a flight engineer, a rapidly fading position within the industry. Flight engineers would monitor information from the aircraft's engines and other critical flight data, troubleshooting and solving aircraft problems in-flight. Modern technology has eliminated dependence upon human control over many of the complex flight systems on an aircraft, thus pushing the position of flight engineer into obsolescence. The 32-year-old is now Capt. Roke Matanane at APA, and he regularly pilots a Boeing 757 to Hong Kong and other destinations worldwide.

"I always wanted to be a pilot, ever since I was a kid," he said. "I was an average student. I wasn't interested in school."

"My senior year at (George Washington High School) I wasn't doing well in senior English class," Roke Matanane recalled. "My mom is an English teacher at GW, even though not my teacher at the time. But I knew that my struggle with the grade would get relayed back to her for sure."

To bail himself out with a passing grade, Roke Matanane had to write an essay on what he was going to do after high school. His topic of choice: "How to become a pilot."

Roke Matanane said he normally would seek his mother's help with writing an English paper. In this case, he had to do it on the down-low or run the risk of revealing his struggle in class. The essay, which he said he researched and wrote on his own, was good enough to get the passing grade. To his surprise, his essay, which detailed flight schools and training, led to his realization: "I can do this."

License to fly

Roke Matanane's mother, Gloria Matanane, gave him two choices for his post-high school activity: One, attend the University of Guam; or two, pursue an education in Honolulu, where his brother and sister were attending college at the time.

There were no choices for aviation studies on island, but he had discovered that Honolulu Community College had a commercial flight program, which Roke Matanane said he completed in 2-1/2 years at the age of 19.

"The tuition for that program was $55,000, not including housing, food or anything else," Roke Matanane said. "And that's just the books, not the flight training."

A commercial pilot's license allows a pilot to fly small aircraft, sightseeing tours, skydiving jumps and small commuter aircraft, according to Roke Matanane. However, when he returned to Guam, he wasn't able to find a job, even with his credential. In 2010, he reached out to Freedom Air and caught the interest of the owner, the late Joaquin Flores.

"He emailed me to come by the hangar, and we'll talk airplanes," Roke Matanane said. "I told Mr. Flores I was going to get a restaurant job to start paying off my student loans, and he said he was going to give me a job at Freedom Air, and I was going to build my flight time with the company. He knew how hard it was for local boys to break into the aviation industry."

The first assignment for the young Matanane was to read and overhaul the entire library of Freedom Air manuals. Stacks of manuals with thousands of pages of technical writing for operations, maintenance, safety and hazardous materials had to be reviewed and improved.

"I fell asleep looking at all those manuals, but Mr. Flores saw the big picture. He knew that any airline operates from its manuals," Roke Matanane said. "Mr. Flores was my mentor, and he opened the door for me to learn in aviation."

Applying lessons learned

In retrospect, Roke Matanane said he would have chosen a more streamlined path to an aviation career with a more integrated approach to the ground school and flight training. That concept of integration led Roke Matanane and a team of partners to launch Aire Services, a flight training and aviation services school. The business offers ground school lessons and flight school training at its Tiyan facility.

More Information Aire Services is located at 1780 Admiral Sherman Blvd., Tiyan, Guam. The company can be contacted at 671-477-4243, or inquiries can be placed on the company website at www.aireservicesguam.com. The company also is on social media at Aire Services.

"We offer private pilot certification, but we are expanding into maintenance training and other aspects of the aviation industry; we want to provide young boys and girls, or people of any age in this region, a path into the aviation industry," Roke Matanane said. The Private Pilot's License, or PPL, is the first of many certifications required to advance a career as a pilot. As the pilot gains more certifications, combined with the all-important flight time, career options begin to open up in stages.

A motivated student can earn a PPL in as little as 90 days through the company's private license program, Roke Matanane said. The PPL allows for piloting of small commuter aircraft such as the Cessna 172, one of the training planes in the Aire fleet. The company is providing "discovery flights," where, for a fee, an interested party can go up in a small aircraft to not only discover the beautiful aerial vistas of Guam, but also to discover the thrill of handling the controls of a small aircraft.

Like the late Joaquin Flores, Roke Matanane knows the difficulty of achieving any type of flight certification in Guam. Aire Services, he hopes, will be the seed that can sprout into a launching pad to help aspiring aviators turn their dreams into reality by creating a path to high-end careers.