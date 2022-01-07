GW student taken into custody after lockdown

A George Washington High School student was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of terroristic conduct.

The underage boy, whose age was not specified, was taken into custody by the Guam Police Department Juvenile Investigation Section after police responded to a report of a gun on the Mangilao high school campus.

The incident was reported by a student at 10 a.m.

The school principal immediately initiated a lockdown of the campus.

Police arrived 15 minutes later to conduct an investigation.

“Officers conducted a sweep of the campus and the investigation (resulted in) negative findings of any identified weapons,” GPD stated in a press release.

The lockdown was lifted at 10:52 a.m. and students resumed their school day.

Police were able to identify students who were involved in the incident, according to Guam Department of Education interim spokeswoman Michelle Franquez.

GDOE’s Board Policy 425 calls for the expulsion of a student for one year in instances when a student is found to be in possession of a weapon.

The policy states that a student suspended from school must be provided due process.

GPD forwarded the case to the Family Court and the Office of the Attorney General.