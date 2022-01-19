GWA: $230K in water service lost to suspected thieves

The Guam Waterworks Authority has reported more than $237,000 worth of suspected water service thefts, including penalties and fees, to the Guam Police Department from 2019 through 2021. It's unclear to GWA if anyone has been prosecuted by the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

GWA legal counsel Therese Rojas said during a GWA work session with the Consolidated Commission on Utilities Tuesday that she will be sending the report to the chief prosecutor at the AG's office and to Attorney General Leevin Camacho as well, to clarify if any charges have been filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

She said GWA could also follow up with GPD to see if the cases have moved forward.

Law may be silent on water theft

"There were a handful of power theft cases that were prosecuted but not water theft. I went into the statute and I think there's a reason for that," Rojas told commissioners Tuesday. "Under the theft statute, it generally says that theft of utilities can be prosecuted. But there's a separate section beneath that exclusively for power and there's nothing for water. And I wonder if that's part of the reason."

Commissioner Simon Sanchez asked Rojas to also clarify why cases would not be prosecuted, noting the significant sums involved in the cases.

Some suspected thefts stem from inactive meters

GWA has reported about 30 cases of water theft to GPD over the last three years, the vast majority involving illegal connections. A few were for consuming water while a water meter was inactive. Many of the theft amounts range in the thousands.

"These would fall under felonies because of the amounts," Rojas commented Tuesday.

According to GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo, the procedure at the utility is to coordinate action on theft cases with the police department.

"Our understanding is that GPD will forward their police reports directly to the AG’s office once investigations are complete and GPD will also recommend specific action. From there, the AG’s will have the sole discretion to charge," Bordallo told The Guam Daily Post

The Post has asked GPD if investigations for the reported water thefts were completed and forwarded to the attorney general's office for prosecution. A response is pending.