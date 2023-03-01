GWA: $9M anticipated for infrastructure

Guam is set to receive its share of $2.4 billion from the Biden-Harris administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The federal funds are headed to states, tribes and territories through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday.

The law marks an “unprecedented" investment toward revitalizing "essential water and wastewater infrastructure across the country," according to U.S. EPA administrator Michael Regan.

Guam’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure is included in the initiative.

On the local front, the Guam Waterworks Authority said about $9 million from the fund sources identified in the U.S. EPA release is headed to the island.

"GWA's EPA grant funds are subject to use on the priority list developed jointly by Guam EPA and GWA and approved by U.S. EPA. The most recent list was adopted by the GEPA board last year and was released for public information through GEPA,” GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo told The Guam Daily Post.

A local list prioritizes the project order, but there is flexibility granted to GWA in that process he said.

"Guam EPA, in conjunction with U.S. EPA, may allow for lower priority projects or 'emergency projects' to be funded ahead of higher priority projects upon review of specific rationale presented by GWA,” the Guam Clean Water State Revolving Fund FY 2022-2023 Wastewater Construction Grant priority ranking system and priority list states.

Wells, water treatment

One of the first items to be addressed, according to the priority list, is the island’s wells. The water hard infrastructure, along with well and water treatment, is ranked fist. It's estimated to cost $12 million and would be done in phases to address inoperable wells, wells requiring upgrades to the treatment system and unproductive wells.

Next on the list is an overhaul of the island’s water mains and distribution lines with an overall island asbestos-concrete pipe replacement.

GWA “proposes to replace asbestos-concrete (AC) waterlines, isolation valves and control valves around the island. Many of these lines have been identified in a pipe prioritization study and have been listed in GWA operations’ list for high-priority line replacements due to repetitive line failure,” the list states.

Villages such as Talo’fo'fo', Malesso' and Inalåhan, which have seen multiple water outages due to main waterline breaks, are among areas identified across the island on the GWA operations list of line replacement priorities.

The cost for all these projects is estimated at $45 million, GWA said.

Funding

This wouldn’t be the first time Guam was included in the initiative. In the 2022 Clean Water Act, Guam received $123,000, $73,000 of which was through the General Supplemental 604B grant, and $4,000 for 604B emerging contaminants. The 604B grant base was established at $40,000 for fiscal year 2022.

The recent award marks the second wave of funding. According to a release from U.S. EPA, it "builds on the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to invest in America.”

"In May 2022, EPA announced the initial allotment of $1.9 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to states, tribes and territories through the CWSRF. That money is supporting hundreds of critical water infrastructure projects around the country,” U.S. EPA stated in a press release.

More than $4 billion of water infrastructure funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has been distributed across the nation as of Nov. 15, 2022.

The law, in total, makes over $50 billion available for water and wastewater infrastructure between fiscal years 2022 and 2026.