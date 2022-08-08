GWA addresses new PFAS advisory; concentrations significant at military sites

The Guam Waterworks Authority is currently analyzing the impact of newly released lifetime drinking water health advisories for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) on the utility's production and treatment operations, and is also developing a protocol to address the advisory change for review with the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, according to GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo.

PFAS are a group of emerging contaminants known as "forever" chemicals because their components break down very slowly over a long period of time. PFAS can accumulate in the body and are linked to adverse health effects.

"However, research is still ongoing to determine how different levels of exposure to different PFAS can lead to a variety of health effects. Research is also underway to better understand the health effects associated with low levels of exposure to PFAS over long periods of time, especially in children," the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In 2016, USEPA set health advisory levels for two types of PFAS - perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) - at 70 parts per trillion, either individually or combined.

PFOS was detected in five sampling sites on Guam. Three of those sites yielded concentrations higher than the health advisory at the time. Affected wells in use were shut down and then fitted with filtration systems.

Recent health effect studies show that PFOA and PFOS can impact human health at much lower exposure levels than listed in the 2016 advisory, according to the USEPA.

The 2022 interim health advisory now sets the level for PFOA at 0.004 parts per trillion and PFOS at 0.02 ppt. USEPA also issued final health advisories for two other PFAS: perfluorobutane sulfonic acid and its potassium salt (PFBS), and hexafluoropropylene oxide (HFPO) dimer acid and its ammonium salt (GenX chemicals). The former is set at 2,000 ppt and the latter at 10 ppt.

The 2021 GWA water quality report shows PFAS levels in groundwater ranging from levels not detectible at testing limits to up to 0.05 parts per billion, or 50 parts per trillion.

The Guam Daily Post asked to know concentration levels among all water wells on Guam and whether any exceed the interim advisory. GWA did not provide any specific numbers, but Bordallo did say the utility is working to complete more stringent sampling and analysis.

"A significant amount of sampling and analysis (above and beyond what has been needed under the previous LHALs) is required and GWA is working to complete that as quickly as we can to support the development of appropriate, data-backed plans for near-term action to address the new LHALs from USEPA. We note that USEPA plans on conducting outreach nationwide in October/November on PFAS, and that to date, they have not issued regulations for PFAS compounds," Bordallo said.

The health advisories are not enforceable. They are nonregulatory and nonenforceable information "to assist federal, state, tribal and local officials, and managers of public or community drinking water systems in protecting public health when spills or contamination situations occur," USEPA stated.

However, the federal agency is developing a proposed national primary drinking water regulation for PFOA and PFOS, with a proposed rule anticipated in fall 2022 and a final rule in fall 2023. The interim health advisories will remain in place until USEPA establishes the National Primary Drinking Water Regulation, the agency said.

"In the meantime, all previously identified wells requiring treatment remain in operation using (granular activated carbon) filtration, and planned construction of additional treatment systems is proceeding with necessary funding already in place. GWA is continuously evaluating PFAS treatment technologies, and has already initiated planning for additional treatment technologies that may be warranted with the new LHALs. Information on these treatment technologies is being shared with our (Department of Defense) partners through the One-Guam Water initiative," Bordallo said.

"In addition to working with Guam EPA and other government agencies on current actions to address known sources of PFAS contamination, GWA has provided information it has on the potential sources of PFAS contamination to Guam EPA and USEPA for their action in addressing their removal/remediation," he added.

PFAS can be found in firefighting foam, known as aqueous film-forming foam, or AFFF, previously used on Guam for emergencies and training activities, a 2018 release from Joint Region Marianas stated.

It also can be found in many commercial household products, including stain- and water-repellent fabrics, nonstick products, polishes, waxes, paints and cleaning products, the release added.

Both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy bases on Guam have tested for PFAS in their water supplies.

The concentrations reported out of the Andersen Air Force Base Drinking Water Quality Report showed PFOS being detected at 1.4 ppt and 1.3 ppt, less than the 2016 advisory levels, but much higher than the levels indicated in the current interim advisory.

The Naval Base Guam water report showed three wells exceeding even the 2016 advisory, with Well NRMC-2 recorded in September 2021 at a whopping 1,804 ppt for PFOA and PFOS combined, with the vast majority being PFOS. All of the wells would exceed the interim advisory with either one or both of the substances.

"In accordance with DoD policy, alternate water is provided until the drinking water is tested and is consistently below the (health advisory level). PFAS levels at wells NRMC-1 and NRMC-2 remain elevated and both wells remain offline and are not in use," the report stated.