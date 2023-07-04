GWA and Badger Meter reach agreement in federal lawsuit

The Guam Waterworks Authority and Badger Meter Inc. have reached an agreement in the multimillion-dollar federal lawsuit filed by the utility against the meter provider.

GWA and Badger submitted a notice to the District Court of Guam on June 24, stating that the parties had reached an agreement in principle to resolve the case and requested that the court vacate all remaining pretrial deadlines and the trial date.

The parties were working to finalize a written agreement and are expected to file a stipulation to dismiss the lawsuit in 14 days, stated the joint notice of settlement and motion to vacate.

However, the court chose not to vacate pretrial deadlines as no stipulation of dismissal had been filed. At the same time, the court granted a brief continuance of remaining pretrial deadlines and the trial date in anticipation of the stipulation.

The trial was then scheduled for July 20. But as of Monday, GWA and Badger had filed a stipulation to dismiss the case "with prejudice."

GWA filed suit against Badger and its insurance providers in August 2020. The case was filed first in the Superior Court of Guam and then later moved to the District Court.

The water utility had experienced meter issues for years and purchased more than 37,474 meters from Badger between 2012 and 2014, according to the GWA complaint.

GWA had stated that Badger made false and deceptive statements regarding the characteristics and replacement of its meters, with the company's actions constituting unlawful and unconscionable business practices under the Guam Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

According to Badger, GWA was seeking more than $30 million in damages, plus punitive damages, but had only purchased $5.2 million worth of meters. GWA learned that its meters were failing as early as September 2014, but waited until 2017 to seek replacements, in violation of the company warranty, Badger stated in initial court filings. GWA waited to disclose failures because the utility knew they were caused by debris in the water system, not by defects, Badger had argued.

The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities, GWA's governing board, went into an executive session, or closed meeting, to discuss litigation matters during a special meeting Monday.

When the CCU went back to public session, GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo proposed that the CCU authorize the ratification of a settlement agreement and release, but did not specify which lawsuit this related to, other than being for the "lawsuit that was discussed in executive session."

Three CCU members voted to authorize the ratification, which is a majority, but the YouTube upload of the CCU meeting abruptly cuts at the third "aye" vote.