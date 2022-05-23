The Guam Waterworks Authority continues to work on the pipe break at the Pago Bay bridge that occurred earlier this month, according to General Manager Miguel Bordallo. The agency is also working on getting an assessment completed for all bridge crossings, he said.

The Pago Bay bridge line break resulted in a water outage that disrupted classes at Talofofo Elementary and M.U. Lujan Elementary schools.

Bordallo said Tuesday, during a meeting with the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, that water service is restored but the utility can also install a temporary line if needed.

"We have the means in place to provide a temporary connection on the surface of the bridge. We've coordinated that with DPW and they've provided approval of that already. At this point, there were two lines running under the bridge so all flows have been shifted to this 16-inch line that's still active," Bordallo said.

At this time, GWA is able to provide sufficient water through the remaining line and is tracking to determine whether there is a need to put in the temporary line above the bridge.

Permanent repairs will require some engineering effort, Bordallo said. A scope of work is being developed for the procurement of engineering services.

"We have not yet determined if we're going to use an existing (indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity) contract or if we're going to put out a separate design contract to cover this bridge crossing and islandwide, all of our bridge crossings, because it's kind of separate, specific effort," Brodallo said.

CCU Chairman Joey Duenas said "that was the problem" with the GWA system.

"We almost have to redo the whole system and that's a multiple-year project and a lot of money," Duenas said.

There are 53 bridges on Guam, according to Bordallo, but he said he wasn't sure if GWA had lines running across all the bridges.

He said he had a discussion about bridge crossing when he first came on board at the agency several years ago. The issue with maintaining lines under bridge crossings is that GWA crews can't do it with equipment in their inventory.

"We're now revisiting what type of special equipment we might need for the ongoing maintenance of those types of crossings, including - I don't know if it makes sense for us to do some sort of work boat or work barge that can be deployed on smaller river crossings," Bordallo said.

Conditions vary from bridge to bridge. In some areas, there's barely a creek while others have enough water running through to support a work boat or platform, Bordallo said.

Duenas recommended standardizing practices for water lines at bridge crossings, so that it can be incorporated if repairs or changes are performed on bridges.

Bordallo said they have a good working relationship with the Department of Public Works. DPW recently completed an assessment on all of its bridge crossings and the department director agreed to provide GWA as much information as soon as possible on those assessments. The water utility can look at that to potentially accelerate its efforts and prioritize where maintenance needs to take place, Bordallo said.