GWA, Badger Meter settle; CCU keeps amount secret

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities ratified a settlement agreement between the Guam Waterworks Authority and Badger Meter Inc. during a special meeting on July 3.

However, the settlement amounts are confidential, according to the ratification adopted by the CCU.

The Guam Daily Post obtained the ratification document through a Sunshine Act request to GWA. Another request was submitted for the settlement, inclusive of documents showing settlement amounts. The response is pending as of press time, as local law affords agencies a number of days to respond to Sunshine Act requests.

The settlement agreement between GWA and Badger capped a nearly three-year-long, multimillion-dollar lawsuit initially filed in August 2020 by the water utility against the meter provider.

The case was first filed at the local Superior Court of Guam, but was later moved to the federal District Court of Guam. The water utility stated that Badger made false and deceptive statements regarding its meters and claimed GWA suffered damage as a result of the company's actions:

The purchase and shipment of replacement water meters, amounting to at least $3.9 million.

Labor costs for replacing failed meters, about $2.4 million.

Lost income to GWA from defective water meters, in excess of $12 million.

The costs of experts and meter testing, at $18,000.

By June 24, GWA and Badger submitted a notice to the federal court stating they had reached an agreement in principle.

According to the CCU ratification, the parties executed a settlement agreement, effective on or about July 1, to permit their counsels to file a dismissal with prejudice at the District Court for any and all claims, counterclaims and attorneys' fees, among and between each other in the lawsuit.

By July 3, both parties filed a stipulation to dismiss the case in court.

On that same day, the CCU held a special meeting that included an executive session, which was closed, to discuss litigation matters.

When commissioners returned to public session, they authorized the ratification of a settlement agreement, but the lawsuit the agreement pertained to wasn't specified at the meeting.

The ratification document, however, shows it was the settlement with Badger. The terms of the agreement also were presented to the CCU on July 3.

The ratification document states that GWA and Badger agreed to enter into a settlement as "a compromise of disputed claims, and that the consideration accepted and paid as a result of the settlement is confidential."

Among the grounds for the ratification is that the settlement amounts, "which remain confidential," and its terms were resolved to GWA's satisfaction.