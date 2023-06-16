Guam Waterworks Authority General Manager Miguel Bordallo told The Guam Daily Post the utility is “confident that the water is safe to drink.”

But the Guam Environmental Protection Agency isn’t quite ready to give a concurring green light for the island’s water system as a whole.

“GWA has collected and analyzed over eight rounds of samples from Guam EPA-designated sample points within the GWA distribution system in all areas where we have restored water service, and all have come back clean,” Bordallo said.

GWA asked the Guam EPA for the green light to lift the precautionary boil-water notice for all areas that have stable water service restored, sufficient pressure and adequate chlorine residual levels, but the agency has yet to concur fully.

“Concurrence to lift the precautionary boil-water notice has not been issued by GEPA because of a demand by U.S. EPA officials for information on repairs to minor damage to a few of GWA's water reservoirs resulting from the typhoon,” Bordallo said Tuesday.

Although Bordallo said the boil-water notice isn't mandatory, there are villages where residents are encouraged to continue to boil water, just in case. Barrigada, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Dededo, Mangilao and Yigo as of this week still had precautionary boil-water notices in effect for areas where water service had yet to be restored.

“Bacterial contamination can occur if there is a loss of line pressure to less than 5 psi, a pipe break lasted more than 12 hours or there is a failure in the water treatment process," GWA stated. "This advisory is being issued as a precaution while GWA works to bring all production facilities back into service and replenish water tank levels to increase pressure in the system. As production and pressure in the system is restored, GWA will ensure that the system is sampled and tested, and chlorine levels and pressures have been confirmed to be within acceptable levels.”