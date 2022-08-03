Guam Waterworks Authority General Manager Miguel Bordallo stood alongside other utility officials, as well as government and military officials, as the ribbon was cut on upgrades for the Northern District Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The upgrades ensure the plant is compliant with National Pollutant Elimination System permitting by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Bordallo said, and also expand the plant's capacity for service to include Tumon and the new Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

The project cost $122 million, the bulk of the $173 million in federal grant funding provided by the Department of Defense, Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation, Bordallo said. The upgrades include an expansion to the existing plant in Dededo, with the addition of oxidation ditch technology for the secondary treatment of wastewater. GWA acquired property near the existing plant from the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission to build the expansion, at a cost of about $2.7 million.

"Most of the flow of the plant still goes through (the existing plant). So, we installed a pump station there to bring the raw waste stream up here. And then the solids from the clarifiers and the ditches all get sent down to the existing plant for processing. Liquids process is mostly up here (at the expansion), solids process is mostly down there," Bordallo said.

Consolidated Commission on Utilities Chair Joey Duenas stated at the ribbon-cutting ceremony that building on utility infrastructure is a constant and critical matter for the island.

"One of my fears is when we have a ribbon-cutting like this ... is people look and say, 'OK, you're done right?' And we're not done, we're never done," Duenas said, adding that those improvements will come with costs.

"We have so many other projects to do that deal with our service to our civilian customers, ... and unfortunately, the waterworks projects are expensive. They're not cheap. ... And we need that money and you need to do it. You can't say we'll take a break, we'll wait. You can't do that," Duenas said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said American Rescue Plan funding can be used to assist the utilities, appearing to refer to the rate offset allocation for GWA. That offset has been incorporated into GWA's rate proposal at the Public Utilities Commission, which remains under consideration.

GWA plans out capital improvement projects in five-year intervals, and the rate proposal is part of the current five-year plan.

The rate case determines GWA's financial outlook and whether funding will be available to support capital improvements, including compliance requirements for USEPA.

The utility is in discussion with the federal agency on a consent decree. A point of concern for GWA is the ongoing property battle with Core Tech International Corp. That case does not involve the property used for the expansion, but does involve property incorporating the existing treatment plant. The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with Core Tech International Corp.

Bordallo said GWA and USEPA paused discussions because of the rate case at the PUC, but the federal agency contacted the utility in early July to pick up talks once more.

"(Discussions) are kind of ongoing. We've had one conference call," Bordallo said, adding that USEPA is watching to see the outcome of the legal battle with Core Tech.

"We have told (USEPA) what our position is and given them an idea of our legal position. But the impact is if there is an adverse ruling against us, then resources that we have planned to put in to address the compliance requirements they're concerned about now might have to be diverted to something else. And so that is the threat to our consent decree negotiations," Bordallo said.

The disputed property was once part of an ancestral land return that, through a series of transactions, was acquired by Core Tech. The company has filed a counterclaim of inverse condemnation seeking compensation for any land it owns that the government is seeking to take.