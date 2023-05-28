GWA deploys six more water tanks

Six more water tanks are being staged for island residents with dry taps.

The Joint Information Center announced Sunday the number available across Guam totaled eight, with two more expected to be deployed later that day.

According to JIC, the ten sites are:

Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor’s Office

Inalåhan Mayor’s Office

Malesso’ Pier

Hågat Mayor's Office

Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao

Ordot-Chalan Pago Mayor’s Office

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan

Dededo Mayor’s Office

Chalan Palauan, Dededo

Sinifa, Dededo

The tanks are accessible 24 hours a day. Once they are depleted, they will be refilled and returned to locations still without water, JIC said.

“As a precaution, water obtained from these designated locations must be boiled for at least three minutes prior to consumption,” JIC stated. “A precautionary boil-water notice remains in place due to possible bacterial contamination in the water that can occur when increased runoff enters a drinking water source following heavy rains.”

Only boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food, JIC stated.

JIC reported Sunday afternoon that 47% of Guam Waterworks Authority operable wells are online. Crews are working to restore 31% needing power or minor repairs, and 17% require motor replacements.

“(The) southern water system being operated at reduced capacity due to damaged control equipment at the Ugum Surface Treatment Plant. Water services were restored from Ipan to Inalåhan, but a main break repair in Inalåhan is ongoing. Humåtak remains with partial service, and Malesso’ is still without service pending repair in Inalåhan,” JIC stated.