GWA eases backbilling as new meters prove more reliable

Thousands of local residents have paid millions to Guam Waterworks Authority over the last several years after the agency backbilled them due to faulty water meters.

GWA General Manager, during a Tuesday night work session with the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, said the Badger LP meters originally purchased as part of a project to replace older meters were largely unreliable and had a failure rate of close to 80%. The new meters that GWA is using in place of the LP meters has a failure rate of about 5% – which is about the industry standard.

The old LP meters have caused millions of dollars of loss for the water agency, failing to report the true water consumption of customers. Once that was discovered, GWA started backbilling residents in hopes of recouping some of its losses. Backbilling is the practice of charging customers up to four months worth of water consumption, based on average daily consumption over two months, when a GWA customer is found to have a faulty meter. Guam law limits backbilling to four months.

From fiscal year 2015 to Sept. 30, GWA backbilled 13,600 accounts about $5.1 million, according to documents shared at the Consolidated Commission on Utilities work session on Tuesday night. Of that amount, about $3.4 million has been collected, representing about 11,700 accounts.

The most backbilling took place in 2019, when more than 8,300 accounts were billed, documents show. This represents a little more than $3 million of the $5 million owed in total. The water utility has collected about $2 million from backbilling in 2019.

By 2020, only about 3,300 accounts were backbilled, amounting to nearly $1 million. The 2020 figures account for the second highest level of estimated water usage in the last five years. About half of the amount owed from 2020 has been collected.

The water utility had run into issues with Badger LP meters, which were first used to replace existing meters in 2012 following significant system-wide meter failures. GWA began replacing the LP meters with Badger M25 meters under a warranty but have run into issues with the provider. GWA has filed suit against the company.

Bordallo said they're moving beyond the problematic LP meters, as the M25 meters now in place are working properly and GWA does not anticipate the same premature failures as observed from LP meters.

GWA has been operating a monthly meter maintenance program, where about 200 meters are tested a month, beginning from the oldest installation date.

CCU member Simon Sanchez commended GWA on the progress made with water meters, regardless of the legal issues now taking place, during the work session.

"It looks like we were able to complete our 10-year meter replacement program in about 20 years," Sanchez joked during the work session.