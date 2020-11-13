GWA: Employee arrested over suspected drug use on the job

Guam Waterworks Authority management confirmed it suspended an employee without pay for suspected illegal drug activity, and served the employee a notice of termination.

GWA notified police "of potential drug use by an employee on duty" at its main building at the Gloria B. Nelson Public Service Building at Fadian, Mangilao.

The Guam Police Department had not released the name of the suspect as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

"GPD has since advised GWA that the employee is under investigation and therefore any questions should be directed to GPD," GWA stated.

The employee was served with a notice of termination and has been subsequently suspended without pay pending the outcome of the adverse action process, GWA stated.

"GWA has adopted a zero-tolerance drug- and alcohol-free workplace policy to better protect the health, safety and welfare of employees, visitors to our facilities, and the general public served by the GWA water and wastewater systems," GWA stated.