The Guam Waterworks Authority has confirmed it has suspended without pay and served a notice of termination to a GWA employee for suspected illegal activity.

Police arrested the GWA employee, who has not been named, on Sunday.

It was GWA that notified police "of potential drug use by an employee on duty" at its main building at the Gloria B. Nelson Public Service building at Fadian.

"GPD has since advised GWA that the employee is under investigation and therefore any questions should be directed to GPD," GWA stated.

The employee allegedly involved in illegal activity was served a notice of termination and is subsequently suspended without pay pending the outcome of the adverse action process, GWA stated.

"GWA has adopted a Zero-Tolerance Drug-and Alcohol-Free Workplace Policy to better protect the health, safety and welfare of employees, visitors to our facilities, and the general public served by the GWA water and wastewater systems," GWA stated.