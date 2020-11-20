GWA employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Guam Waterworks Employee assigned to the Customer Service Center at Upper Tumon tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 18.

The water agency said on Nov. 17, the employee did not report to work due to illness. As part of the GWA’s COVID-19 Workplace Safety Policy, the employee was instructed to self-isolate and contact a health care provider. The employee was tested on the morning of Nov. 19 and GWA was notified of the positive result later that same day.

Internal contact tracing efforts began as soon as the employee reported experiencing symptoms. GWA’s Safety Incident Officer determined the employee last reported to work on Nov. 16.

No customers visiting the Upper Tumon Location are considered close contacts of the individual, according to the press release.

GWA will work with the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) and comply with contact tracing and case investigation requirements.

All personnel who were identified as potential close contacts to the positive employee are on voluntary home quarantine.

On Friday, the GWA Upper Tumon Customer Service Center and drive through were closed for deep cleaning and disinfection. GWA and GPA customer services at the Fadian lobby and drive through in Mangilao and the Julale Shopping Center lobby in Hagåtña are open.

In addition to making payments at the Fadian and Julale Centers, customers can make payments at any Treasurer of Guam locations. Customers are reminded that facemasks must be worn and that proper social distancing must be observed while visiting these locations. If you are feeling ill, you are advised stay home.

Payments can also be made with a debit card or credit card over the phone by calling GPA at 647-5787 or GWA at 647-7800, or online by visiting www.PayGPA.com or www.PayGWA.com.