GWA files complaint against meter provider

The Guam Waterworks Authority has filed a complaint against its meter provider, Badger Meter Inc., alleging the vendor refused to comply with contractual obligations.

GWA had been experiencing meter issues for years, resulting in the unpopular back billing. This happens when customers with faulty meters are charged up to four months worth of consumption, based on average daily consumption over two months read from a properly working meter.

The complaint includes Badger's insurance providers. It was initially filed at the Superior Court of Guam at the end of August. Badger wants the suit filed in the District Court of Guam.

According to the complaint, GWA purchased more than 37,474 LP meters from Badger between 2012 and 2014.

The damages GWA is claiming include: replacement costs for purchasing and shipping of M25 meters along with incidental materials of at least $3.9 million; GWA labor costs for replacing failed LP meters at about $2.4 million; lost income to GWA from defective water meters in excess of $12 million; and the costs of experts and meter testing at $18,000.

The utility alleges that Badger engaged in breach of contract, deceptive trade practices and unjust enrichment, among other allegations.

Meters fail to meet standards

GWA went through significant system-wide meter failures between 2008 and 2010. In 2011, GWA management decided to perform a total meter replacement. A request for proposal for consultation and replacement services was published that same year.

Badger was contracted the following year and proposed using LP Meters, which came with a warranty that the meters would meet American Water Works Association standards. The first 6,000 meters were ordered in April 2012, according to GWA's complaint.

By August 2014, about 34,000 LP meters had been received from Badger and placed into service, documents added. GWA tested 417 meters out of a shipment that month and found that about half of the meters failed new testing criteria under the AWWA M-6 manual, court documents stated.

The utility contacted Badger in September 2014 and the contractor notified the utility that it was working on a solution. After a dozen meters were sent back to Badger for testing in Milwaukee, the company committed to replacing its shipment in August 2014 with M25 meters, an alternate meter offered in 2012, according to GWA's complaint.

However, over the next two years, an increasing number of LP meters were failing new AWWA meter standards as well as a 15-year repaired meter standard.

Thousands of defective meters, millions in losses

During a 2017 meeting, Badger representative Ken Labre reportedly stated that the company was trying to compete in the marketplace with its LP meter and moved manufacturing to a foreign facility, subsequently experiencing problems with the meters, according to the complaint. Because of those issues, Badger stopped manufacturing LP meters and began only marketing the M25 meters, the court document added.

In August 2017 GWA informed Badger that 3,000 meters were found to have failed, in addition to 6,000 previously identified. GWA asked for replacement under warranty. That same month, Badger Sales and Support Specialty Tammie Stewart indicated that the company would replace defective LP meters with M25 counterparts.

Badger was informed in a subsequent email in October 2017 that another 1,500 LP meters had failed and that GWA calculated revenue losses from the prior fiscal year at $8 million.

By February 2018, GWA informed Badger that 23,000 LP meters needed to be replaced. However, in March of that year, Badger informed the utility that it would not honor the warranty replacement program any longer, and a modified replacement scheme was "how the relationship would continue," according to the complaint.

This required GWA to test LP meters and if found faulty, the utility would pay for the replacement M25, with credit for the LP meter body. This would have cost GWA $98.50 for each failed meter plus shipping and installation costs, according to the complaint.

The utility informed Badger that the warranty covered all LP meters past Nov. 1, 2012, and that it had no intention of paying for the M25 replacements.