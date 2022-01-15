GWA files motion to pause trial court land case tied to wastewater treatment plant

The Guam Waterworks Authority has filed a motion to keep the Superior Court of Guam from taking further action in a case involving land where the Northern District Wastewater Treatment Plant is located, until the Supreme Court of Guam addresses an appeal of the Superior Court's recent ruling against a GWA motion for summary judgment.

"In the case, which involves the Northern District Wastewater Treatment Plant and was filed originally by the government of Guam, Core Tech International alleges to have obtained the land through foreclosure, obstructing the public’s right to the land," a GWA press release stated.

The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with Core Tech.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo stated in the release that the wastewater treatment plant is owned by the public and has never been owned by a private party, adding that Core Tech's assertion of ownership of the property is "wholly inaccurate."

GWA stated Core Tech has filed a claim for $220 million.

According to the GWA release, the property the plant occupies has been reserved by law for public benefit use since 1980 when the land was leased from the federal government and the wastewater treatment plant was put into operation.

Specifically, the land is for the construction, installation, operation, maintenance, repair and replacement of a wastewater treatment plant and sewer lines, the release stated, citing the 1980 General Purpose Lease Agreement between the United States and GovGuam.

"The government of Guam and GWA will continue to protect the interest of the public by ensuring the plant continues to provide vital wastewater services to the people of Guam, and is asking the Supreme Court to clarify the law, reverse the lower court’s decision and effectively dismiss the case," said Bordallo.

On Feb. 22, 2010, a Department of Land Management deputy civil registrar, Andrew Santos, issued Certificates of Title for various lots including the lot where the sewer treatment plant sits, acknowledging Younex Enterprises as the fee simple owner, according to court documents.

Younex subsequently mortgaged the lot and, on Dec. 31, 2014, STX Corp. assigned the mortgage to Ace Builders LLC.

On April 16, 2015, Ace Builders LLC assigned the mortgage to Core Tech. On April 17, 2015, Core Tech filed a Notice of Sale Under Mortgage which stated that Younex defaulted on its obligation, according to court documents.