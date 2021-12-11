Like his counterpart in the Guam Power Authority, Miguel Bordallo, general manager of the Guam Waterworks Authority, received largely satisfactory and above satisfactory ratings during a public evaluation Thursday.

Commissioners appeared quite pleased with Bordallo's performance and the improvements he's helped facilitate for the utility, with Commissioner Simon Sanchez saying he was the best general manager GWA has had.

"That doesn't mean the other general managers weren't good. And a lot of heavy lifting began before you came. But you're always hoping your manager will not only complete what has already been started but then work on what needs to be done, take it to the next level," Sanchez said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Only Sanchez, Commissioner Pedro Roy Martinez and Chairman Joey Duenas participated in the evaluation. Commissioners Michael Limtiaco and Francis Santos recused themselves due to familial relationships with Bordallo. However, Limtiaco did tabulate the results.

The rating scale utilized by the CCU ranks employee performance from 1, meaning the employee failed to meet expectations, through 5, a rare rating that means the employee significantly exceeded expectations.

A rating of 3 is satisfactory and means the employee met expectations for the category.

The GWA general manager received a total average rating of 3.8 for managing operations, 3.8 for managing finance, 3.3 for managing people, 3.6 for managing information and 4.2 for personal competencies.

The categories are weighted, meaning some count more for the total score than others. Bordallo's total weighted evaluation was 3.8 out of 5, or above meeting expectations and leaning toward exceeds expectations.

Bordallo has served as general manager of GWA since January 2016.