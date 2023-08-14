The Guam Power Authority and the Guam Waterworks Authority are preparing to submit comments on the military's plans to build a 360-degree integrated missile defense system on the island.

GWA is considering issues relevant to the proposal and impacts on public water resources and to the utility's provision of water and wastewater services, according to GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo.

Meanwhile, the power utility's comments will relate to addressing infrastructure resiliency needs, especially as they relate to the missile defense system, according to statements from GPA.

GPA has detailed a mitigation plan for its infrastructure to provide resiliency from all threats, including natural disasters, according to the power utility.

"These critical investments will bolster utility (power, water and wastewater) resiliency," GPA stated.

Guam is about three months past the arrival of Typhoon Mawar, a Category 4 storm that battered the island and interrupted power and water services, which led to outages lasting weeks for some. To implement a full underground power system, excluding 115-kilovolt transmission lines, GPA may need about $7 billion.

GPA General Manager John Benavente has said it's doubtful the utility can obtain that funding and, even if it did, that much investment would more than double power rates.

Investment from the federal government into Guam's infrastructure will provide returns over decades to come, according to GPA, which said it will reach out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, military branches and other federal entities to invest in the island's resiliency.

"It is important that the federal government and the local community work together to mitigate Guam’s vulnerability to natural disasters and military conflicts. The community and national defense environment today has changed substantially over the past two decades and it is important to prepare the Guam electrical grid’s infrastructure to survive and recover from supertyphoons and potential conflict in the region," GPA stated.

The Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency and its military partners are in the process of developing an environmental impact statement on the missile defense system for Guam, which includes gathering public comments.