Customers of the Guam Solid Waste Authority may eventually be able to pay trash bills at the Guam Waterworks Authority or Guam Power Authority facilities.

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities's passed a resolution that authorizes the management of the Guam Power Authority and the Guam Waterworks Authority to work with the Guam Solid Waste Authority. The decision came with hefty discussions on the implications. Tuesday's conversation was in light of a recent commitment from the governor to pursue islandwide trash collection. She mentioned seeing trash bills tied with water bills when she was growing up.

However, as Tuesday's meeting would indicate, there are significant discussions that need to take place before that kind of payment structure can be implemented to make universal trash collection a reality.

As for the proposal to pay trash bills through GWA or GPA, the purpose is to make payment more convenient for residents, according to documents submitted to the CCU.

But even with approval in hand, a memorandum of agreement between the agencies will still need to be executed as well as software upgrades and the publication of public notices before GPA and GWA can begin accepting trash bill payments.

According to the CCU resolution, the GSWA board requested in January that GPA and GWA accept payments from GSWA customers as the solid waste agency faced Bank of Guam fee increases and budgetary constraints. The GSWA board resolved to pay for upfront software upgrade costs and an administrative fee to process payments.

CCU Chairman Joey Duenas said he was concerned that what was being proposed was not to create an additional avenue for payment, but to find a way to implement universal trash collection, which he believed to be important but didn't believe would be accomplished by the proposal.

Commissioner Simon Sanchez said his interpretation of the proposal is that there would be no commingling of billing or that GWA and GPA would be billing on GSWA's behalf. It would simply create another means for GSWA customers to pay their trash bills, Sanchez said.

In the dark with the "end game"

Commission Francis Santos said the goal is to serve a ratepayer - trash service customers in this case - although he did believe the proposal to be a stepping stone to universal trash collection, in which they are "all being left out in the discussion."

"I've asked again, we kind of need to know what exactly the governor means when she says, 'I'd like to do universal trash billing. Something with a known agency.' And I said how's this supposed to work when you're not talking to anybody," Santos said.

The commissioner added that he's asked the GPA and GWA general managers about communications they've had about the issue, only to be told there was silence.

In case problems manifest with the trash payment service, Santos wanted to know if there is a way GWA and GPA could remove themselves should the CCU agree with the proposal.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo said that could be built into the MOA with GSWA. He added later that the authorization from the CCU was to get the ability to negotiate an MOA that is acceptable, and if it isn't acceptable, "we don't do it."

GPA General Manager John Benavente said there is the bigger issue of the "end goal." He could not answer that, but with regard to the proposal for accepting trash payments, he believes it can be done without impacting the water and power utilities.

Duenas said everything he's seen to date in the media leads him to believe that the end goal is universal trash collection and payment.

He recommended that GWA and GPA general managers review the trash payment proposal with GSWA management and ask what they were trying to accomplish.

Santos said they all knew there was an "end game that we're not invited to the table."

"The good news for us commissioners, we can kill that. Unless we're ordered by the Legislature to do it, that's a different story. Even that is debatable. If they're looking for a solution for a billing issue and a collection issue and we're the only place that they can do it, then they got some serious talking to do to five members," Santos said.

Duenas and Commissioner Michael Limtiaco, who also had concerns with where the proposal might lead, voted against the resolution.

Commissioners Sanchez, Santos and Pedro Roy Martinez voted in favor.

A related resolution for the procurement of merchant services with GSWA was also approved.