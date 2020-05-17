GWA, GPA seeking federal assistance with COVID costs

Editor's note: This is the second in a two-part report about the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority's double pay expenses during the pandemic. The second part covers GWA's numbers.

Gross pay for Guam Waterworks Authority employees who received double pay was $2 million in April.

That amount includes the $1 million in COVID-19 double pay earned through three pay periods – from March 28 to April 25.

Double pay for the Guam Power Authority also totaled about $1 million, but gross pay numbers were not provided.

Both utilities are seeking federal assistance with costs.

GPA's numbers show pay for assistant general managers, whereas GWA assistant general managers did not earn double pay, based on documents provided.

GWA controller Sandra Santos, however, did make $1,105 in double pay in the April 11 pay period, and $1,013 in the April 25 pay period. Her GPA counterpart, Lenora Sanz, made $11,277 in double pay.

Unlike line agencies

That’s in stark contrast to other government of Guam employees who work in line agencies whom the governor and attorney general’s office said aren’t able to earn double pay because their agencies didn’t meet all three criteria necessary to trigger the pay, particularly the requirement that the employees’ facility be closed.

Technically, that means Guam Memorial Hospital, the Department of Public Health and Social Services, and other employees from agencies that are required to remain open during emergencies because their services are essential don’t qualify for double pay.

Adelup has noted this is the reason they instituted the differential pay of 10%, 15% and 25%.

The governor and finance officials have said the government can’t afford to pay double pay to line agency employees working in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GWA and GPA are autonomous agencies, meaning their personnel policies, including those for hiring and pay, do not fall under the authority of the Department of Administration as line agencies do.

Federal reimbursement

GPA and GWA had paid employees double pay because their facilities were closed for a time during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in consideration of the governor's executive emergency declaration.

Double pay – and compensatory leave time in the case of GWA – ended on May 14, when facilities opened again.

"GWA has and will continue to pursue potentially applicable federal assistance for allowed COVID-19-related costs, subject to the guidance for such assistance," said GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo.

While Consolidated Commission on Utilities member Simon Sanchez indicated the Federal Emergency Management Agency won't reimburse the utilities for their costs, GPA stated there is nothing definitive from FEMA yet. They have been in constant contact with FEMA regarding any reimbursement, he said.

"And, yes, GPA will pursue reimbursement and appeals if necessary," the utility stated.

Both utilities have been budgeted into the $117 million federal coronavirus relief fund. GPA requested more than $1.06 million but was denied most of it.

The request included $1.05 million in payroll, $12,000 in food and supplies for generator crew members and $3,900 in cots for the crew, none of which were accommodated.

GWA fared better, obtaining more than half of its $645,000 request. Costs for extra security and bank fees were denied, and only half of $273,000 for disinfection services were accommodated.