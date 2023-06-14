GWA lifts boil-water notice for some; for others, still in place

The Guam Waterworks Authority, with concurrence from the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, has announced it is lifting the precautionary boil-water notice for its southern water system and most of its northern and central systems.

The boil-water notice was issued soon after the passage of Typhoon Mawar, out of an abundance of caution, GWA said, as reduced line pressure could result in bacterial contamination in the water.

"As of June 13, 2023, GWA has conducted multiple rounds of sampling from GEPA-designated sampling points within all portions of the GWA distribution system that have water service, and laboratory analysis of these samples confirms the water is safe to drink," GWA stated on its webpage on post-typhoon recovery.

However, the precautionary notice remains in effect for certain villages.

Villages where the notice was lifted include: Agana Heights, Hågat, Sånta Rita-Sumai, Asan-Maina, Hagåtña, Inalåhan, Malesso', Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Piti-Nimitz Hill, Sinajana, Talo'fo'fo', Tamuning, Tumon, Yona and Humåtak.

Where it's still in effect

Areas where the precautionary notice remains in effect include:

• Barrigada: Areas around P.C. Lujan Elementary School and Jackson Street off Route 8; Barrigada Subway; and U.S. Army Jesus T. Iriarte Street, behind ERC Trading.

• Chalan Pago-Ordot: Area along Dero Road above LeoPalace Resort Guam access road and Chilenko Street/Santa Cruz Drive from Cost-U-Less to Manibusan Lane, and adjacent side streets (Chalan Ping Pago, Chalan Okso).

• Dededo: Finegayan, Fern Terrace and Chalan Palauan areas.

• Mangilao: Village, including Latte Plantation/Latte Heights area.

• Yigo: Chalan La Chance and Chalan Chaguian areas.

Voluntary precaution

This information also is available on the GWA webpage. Residents under the notice are not required to boil water before use, as the notice is precautionary, but not mandatory. However, GWA advises that, as a voluntary precaution, residents should bring water to a boil for three minutes to kill any potential bacteria and other organisms, and to let it cool before using, or to use bottled water instead.

"Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice," GWA stated on its webpage.

As of Tuesday afternoon, GWA reported that 89 wells were online, amounting to about 74% of operable wells. Water service had been restored to 71% of customers, but temporary outages and/or intermittent service may occur due to power fluctuations, GWA stated on its webpage.

'We are getting there'

GWA exceeded its goal of getting 90 water wells back online in the early morning, with 91 wells online as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

However, as power restoration proceeds, and with the Guam Power Authority advising that power fluctuations will occur, GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo told The Guam Daily Post that he expected the number of online wells to vary, as GWA conducts pump or motor change-outs, and as other sites go offline due to generator or motor issues.

Moreover, while 90 wells was the target for returning water production to levels that can meet customer demand, Bordallo said, the system pressure needed to get water to everyone and "get back to normal" will require building up reservoir levels to pre-typhoon conditions.

"We are getting there, but conservation would help us get there sooner," Bordallo told the Post on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, GPA reported Tuesday that 64% of ratepayers' power had been restored. The utility continues to perform phase two of its typhoon-recovery efforts, which involves restoring the maximum number of customers in areas with minimal typhoon damage. Residents in areas with significant damage will be addressed during phase three.