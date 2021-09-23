GWA looking to borrow $300M

With its existing borrowing authority nearly depleted and with capital improvement projects still to be planned, the Guam Waterworks Authority is seeking an additional $300 million in borrowing authority, as well as authority to establish a commercial paper program.

GWA needs to plan for the next set of capital improvement projects in its master plan, particularly projects that are likely to be included in an upcoming consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to documents from the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, which directly oversees GWA.

Commercial paper is essentially a form of short-term debt, and a tax-exempt commercial paper program could be used for the short-term finance of project construction and other qualified costs, according to the proposed resolution from the utility.

"Short-term construction period financing could allow GWA to borrow at lower, short term interest rates closer to the time of cash disbursement and issue permanent long term bonds closer to the end of project construction," the proposal stated.

Compared to traditional long-term bond financing, commercial paper might save GWA a percentage point in interest, which would amount to $7 million or $8 million over the course of a 30-year bond, according to discussions Tuesday, during a work session between the CCU and GWA.

GWA Chief Financial Officer Taling Taitano said part of the risk is interest rates would not be locked in until the utility takes out long-term debt.

According to Taitano, an updated financial plan submitted to the Public Utilities Commission, which oversees rate matters for all Guam utilities, suggested that GWA would borrow about $50 million per year for fiscal years 2022 through 2024, and then repay the commercial papers in fiscal 2025 with a long-term bond and borrow additional money as needed.

GWA is hoping to get legislation for both the borrowing authorization and commercial paper program authorization by the end of January 2022. The CCU is scheduled to meet Tuesday to decide on the resolution. CCU Chairman Joey Duenas suggested having a draft of the proposed legislation available at the Tuesday meeting.

The utility has long engaged in borrowing to shore up funding for projects, which has led to rate increases. As of the end of fiscal 2020, GWA held about $642 million in long-term debt, according to the fiscal 2020 audit published by the Office of Public Accountability.

Rate increases

The PUC, in late February 2020, adopted a stipulation between GWA and PUC consultant Georgetown Consulting Group, which sets 5% rate increases for 2020 and 2021.

Rate increases for the remaining three years of GWA's five-year plan were to be updated based on studies related to demand forecasting, water loss reduction, cost of service, affordability/rate design, capital financing alternatives, capitalized labor, and cesspool and septic tank elimination.

In April, the CCU adopted an updated five-year plan and rate proposal for GWA.