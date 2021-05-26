GWA looking to fill high-paying, entry-level positions

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities recently approved the creation of a new job at the Guam Waterworks Authority.

Although it’s not available to apply for as of Tuesday afternoon, the person who becomes the utility’s community outreach program director can expect to receive a salary of at least $83,126. The starting pay can go as high as $86,502, according to a notice filed to Speaker Therese Terlaje. Candidates should have at least a bachelor’s degree in communications, marketing, media, business or public administration, and have five years of experience in the field of public relations.

Miguel Bordallo, GWA general manager, told The Guam Daily Post the position is meant to help the agency with major initiatives such as the resumption of disconnections. But whoever gets the job will also be dealing with FOG: fats, oils and grease.

“We have a well-established program dealing with the food service establishment, but where we don’t have a whole lot of interaction is with residential customers. What we’re finding that the kind of problems we are called out for – for collection system issues – there’s still a lot of them that are not near restaurants, and they’re more in residential neighborhoods,” Bordallo said.

The new manager will also lead a customer assistance program, which aims to reduce water consumption and lower monthly bills.

Bordallo also mentioned that other positions are looking to be filled. GWA’s website shows nine open jobs, ranging from a pumping station operator 1 with a minimum annual salary of $34,326, to an operations and maintenance manager with a minimum salary of $110,052.

“We require operator certifications for a lot of our positions, but we know that’s something that not a lot of people have out there. But we do open up entry-level positions and provide the training,” Bordallo said. “Even if they’re not college graduates – if they’re strong high school graduates and they have a strong interest in trades specific to waterworks, they can make a good living getting the training and staying on with us.”