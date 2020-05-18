GWA losses rise from 58% to 61% of water produced in a year

The Guam Waterworks Authority is seeing more wasted water due to leaks, breaks or unauthorized or unbilled consumption, according to an audit report released Friday by the Guam Office of Public Accountability.

The audit report on GWA's fiscal year 2019 income and expenses states that approximately 61% of the water GWA produces does not translate into revenue. In the prior year, nearly 58% of the water GWA produced went to waste or wasn't paid for.

In a press release Sunday, GWA stated, "Water loss is a problem that affects water utilities around the world and is not an isolated local problem."

A 2018 study titled "Water Main Break Rates In the USA and Canada: A Comprehensive Study" states a total of 200 utilities provided an estimate of their water loss due to leakage – and the average reported value was 10%.

GWA states it "continues to implement best practices and seeks innovative and creative solutions to further reduce water loss on our island."

"The results from our water loss reduction pilot program are extremely promising and, based on these initial tests, and we estimate that when implemented islandwide, this program could save GWA upwards of $15 million over a 15-year period," said GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo.

The audit report shows GWA posted an increase in net income to $37 million. The agency's operating income increased by $3 million due to more revenues from water and wastewater customers.

GWA rates did not change in fiscal 2019, so the increase in revenues was due to increases in the number of customers and their consumption, according to the audit report.