GWA meter provider wants suit dismissed

The legal battle between the Guam Waterworks Authority and its meter provider, Badger Meter Inc., continues in the District Court of Guam with the latter seeking dismissal of the lawsuit the water utility filed in 2020 over defective meters.

GWA filed suit against Badger and its insurance providers in August 2020. The case was filed first in the Superior Court of Guam and then later moved to the District Court of Guam.

The utility had been experiencing meter issues for years and had purchased more than 37,474 meters from Badger between 2012 and 2014, according to the complaint. Defective and failed meters cost GWA millions of dollars in replacement and labor costs.

GWA stated that Badger made false and deceptive statements regarding the characteristics and replacement of its meters. The company's actions, including its refusal to replace defective water meters under warranty, constitute unlawful and unconscionable business practices under the Guam Deceptive Trade Practices Act, according to GWA.

Attorneys for Badger, in a memorandum supporting the company's motion for dismissal, stated that a pleading is “one thing,” while proof is “quite another.” Badger wants the District Court to dismiss GWA's complaint for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted. In case the court does dismiss the complaint completely, the company also requested partial summary judgment holding that GWA cannot recover damages in excess of what the utility paid to Badger for the allegedly defective water meters.

$30M suit

GWA is seeking more than $30 million in damages, plus punitive damages, whereas it purchased $5.2 million worth of meters, according to Badger.

The company's attorneys stated that despite GWA's pleading that Badger recommended the LP meter, “discovery has shown that Badger Meter, without making a recommendation, offered GWA its choice of three types of residential meters … and that GWA on its own selected LP meters.”

“GWA also pleaded that the meters it bought were defective and that Badger Meter refused 'to abide by its obligations' under the parties’ contract, including what GWA calls a 'duty to replace all of the defective LP meters.' … Discovery has shown that Badger Meter has always been willing to replace any LP meters shown to be defective in accordance with the terms of Badger Meter’s written warranty,” the company stated.

Badger also stated that GWA learned LP meters were failing as early as September 2014 but waited until 2017 to seek replacements - in violation of the company warranty - and that GWA waited to disclose the failures because the utility knew they were caused not by defects, but by debris in the water system.

'Deceptive statements'

In a memorandum opposing Badger's motion, GWA stated that Badger officials chose not to disclose issues with its meters.

"'My being silent is getting us what we need.' So stated Badger’s director of sales in an internal email with other Badger employees the day before GWA signed a $4 million contract with Badger to replace tens of thousands of GWA’s existing residential water meters with Badger’s Model LP meter,” GWA's memorandum stated.

“This was far from the only time Badger chose to stay silent to 'get what it needed' from GWA. Indeed, the problems with the Model LP meter (“LP”) at issue in this suit were so grave that Badger employees implored Badger to disclose these issues to its customers,” it added.

GWA stated that the LP meter was defective and Badger knew it was inappropriate for use on Guam. The utility stated that Badger's motion focuses on debris in Guam's water system, but added that meters contain straining mechanisms to prevent solids from entering the measuring chamber and damaging the meter.

“Yet, in order to save costs, Badger abandoned the screening mechanism used for its successful M25 meter and instead combined two separate elements from the M25, its screen and liner, in an attempt to reduce the number of parts and save money,” GWA stated.

Several portions of GWA's memorandum are redacted. It had been filed on Jan. 25, the same day that the utility filed a motion to submit documents under seal in opposition to Badger's motion for summary judgment.

GWA stated that Badger had designated certain relevant materials confidential and highly confidential and its opposition memorandum contained quotes from such materials. The utility requested to file an unredacted motion and several exhibits under seal, which the District Court granted.

According to a fifth stipulated scheduling and planning order, jury selection and trial in this case is set for July 5.