GWA offers yearlong, paid jobs for AmeriCorps members

The Guam Waterworks Authority is recruiting AmeriCorps members to promote environmental awareness and protection of the island’s vital water resources.

Those interested and eligible have until Monday, Oct. 31, to apply for the paid positions.

Members of the program can receive a monthly living allowance of $528 pretax for as long as 12 months, or until the completion of 900 service hours. At the end of the term, nearly $3,200 dollars will be given to help pay for school loans or other eligible educational expenses.

AmeriCorps GWA, according to a press release from the utility, promotes programs helpful to all villages, with key strategies for GWA's "Fats-Oil-Grease," water affordability and conservation and the cesspool and septic tank elimination programs.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“The first cohort of AmeriCorps GWA will serve in the areas of environmental stewardship, disaster preparedness, and capacity building," GWA stated in its press release.

AmeriCorps, a federal program, connects individuals and organizations through service and volunteering to tackle the nation’s most pressing challenges. The Guam governor's Serve Guam Commission oversees local AmeriCorps programs.

AmeriCorps at GWA is anticipated to launch at the end of 2022.

Applications are available online at guamwaterworks.org/AmericorpsGWA and at drop boxes in the customer service section at all GWA locations in Mangilao, Upper Tumon and the Julale Shopping Center in Hagåtña.