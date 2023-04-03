GWA pens ‘admonishment’ to Moylan over lawyers’ disputes

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities has aired grievances and concerns with recent actions and requests made by Attorney General Douglas Moylan.

Commissioners and the management teams of the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority met in a special meeting, which was adjourned Friday after a nearly two-hour-long discussion regarding legal representation and statements made by the Office of the Attorney General on the utilities’ ability to hire their own legal counsel.

A chain of events was laid out Friday during the discussions, which began after Moylan and his office informed GWA and other agencies that the OAG would be rescinding a designation of special assistant attorney general from its staff and contracted lawyers.

As a result, according to GWA attorney Theresa Rojas, she could no longer continue to represent the utility in ongoing litigation and pending procurement.

The move is a departure from the “standard policy” of previous AGs, including Moylan in his first elected term, according to Joey Duenas, CCU chair.

Granting the designations has been beneficial in the past, said Rojas, who outlined how the enabling statute that created the CCU allows the commission to hire attorneys for GPA and GWA who may represent their respective utility in “legal matters before the Legislature, boards and other agencies of Guam.”

Another section of local law specifies the AG shall represent GWA or GPA in “litigation,” but it also grants the AG the discretion to delegate that authority to the utility’s existing counsel.

Moylan informed GWA on Feb. 13 of the termination of that designation, Rojas reported. The OAG did not reach out to the utility beforehand to determine what work would need to be taken over regarding ongoing litigation and procurement, Miguel Bordallo, GWA general manager, said.

“That also was a concern to management, which, of course, I know that the (CCU) has shared,” he told commissioners.

Rojas reached out to OAG leadership to clarify the termination, and stressed in a letter that “there is an absolute need for continuity on all GWA capital projects, operational supplies and services needed for federal grant awards and project compliance.”

The utility sent a new request to grant the designations once more.

“Most importantly, we requested a meeting,” she said, of the Feb. 16 letter. “Because there was a lot to unpack. We have a handful of cases before the Superior Court. We have the (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) actions before the federal District Court. … We had not formally sat with the AG, and because of these terminations, there was an absolute necessity to immediately meet with him.”

The immediate response from the OAG acknowledged GWA’s letter and reiterated the designation of special assistant AGs was terminated “in its entirety,” Rojas said.

'Immediately transfer'

What followed is what the board may be “most concerned about,” according to the attorney.

The OAG replied that it understood “and agreed” that the needs of GWA were pressing.

“We strongly suggest, in response, that your attorney immediately transfer to the Office of the Attorney General, pursuant to (a memorandum of understanding) between your office and ours. Such transition will accommodate your expressed concerns, and obviate any discussions with regard to the policy authority of the (OAG),” the OAG letter stated, in part, Rojas said.

The action would mean Rojas would no longer need the special designation, the OAG said in the letter.

Subsequent communication from the attorney general's office specified the requested personnel transfer would be accompanied by GWA transferring funds to pay Rojas’ salary, she eventually told commissioners.

The next letter GWA penned was a “heavy” one, which amounted to an “admonishment to the AG,” according to Rojas, in which Bordallo wrote to take issue with the lack of communication on how the termination would impact procurement and court cases, especially those with upcoming deadlines to meet.

GWA also invoked a part of local law that provides that agencies such as GWA are able to use their own lawyers in civil actions, instead of relying on the OAG.

Bordallo also mentioned, because the cases were “actively before” the courts, that there are professional conduct rules by which Rojas and others must abide.

“We can’t withdraw. There’s going to be an adverse impact to the client here, which would be GWA,” Rojas argued. “How can we withdraw as counsel when we have deadlines in all of these cases? We have … to preserve the interest of the client.”

In response, the OAG wrote back on March 3, arguing that the employment of Rojas was illegal under the current budget law, which restricts the employment of unclassified employees of the executive branch to a specific list of positions. That list does not include lawyers for the utilities, the OAG wrote.

“You will have to rely on the already overworked attorneys at the OAG to represent you in court. Better Ms. Rojas … move over here pursuant to MOUs,” the letter asserted, according to Rojas.

Potential violations

Rojas and the CCU disputed that the provision applied to the power and water utilities, since neither receives funds through the budget. Similarly, the utilities are not under the direct authority of the governor, as agencies under the executive branch would be.

Commissioners and Rojas also argued that diverting funds to the OAG would violate bond covenants.

GWA’s bond counsel has given a preliminary opinion that the AG’s proposal could possibly implicate agreements stipulated in bonds.

Simon Sanchez, CCU commissioner, said he was surprised Moylan and his office are “ignorant of the requirements of the bond covenants, or if they’re not ignorant, they’re proposing Miguel Bordallo perform an illegal act of spending ratepayers' moneys in violations of the bond covenant.”

Neither scenario is good for “any attorney to propose to a client,” Sanchez said. “And yet, that appears to be exactly what the Attorney General of Guam is proposing.”

Bordallo said the uncertainty created by the legal dispute also could affect GWA’s credit rating and grant funding with the U.S. EPA.

The CCU decided to invite the AG to a public meeting to discuss the matter further, to be arranged by Duenas at a later date.