GWA plans to spend $1.7M in additional double pay

After a million-dollar expense on double pay for nearly 300 of its full-time managers and employees early on in the COVID-19 emergency, the Guam Waterworks Authority plans to pay additional double pay through July.

And the cost, if the plan is approved, could be shouldered by GWA customers at a time when the agency is faced with reduced revenues and customers trying to cope with the economic downturn. Some of its largest customers are hotels that have not been able to fully operate. And thousands of residential customers are dealing with furloughs, layoffs and reduced pay.

In a recent filing with the Public Utilities Commission, GWA stated it wants to spend $340,000 per pay period in double pay between May and early July.

For five pay periods covered by GWA's plan, that would run up to $1.7 million.

GWA plans to amortize, or take out a loan, to fund the double pay and other expenses associated with allowing managers and employees to work from home. GWA will then repay the loan with customer payments.

The number of GWA employees who received double pay ranged from 247 to 310 per pay period.

GWA has paid $1 million in double pay through April, claiming the governor's emergency declaration allowed it to issue double pay. GWA's governing board, the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, approved the adoption of the Department of Administration's rules on double pay.

The Guam Power Authority also paid $1 million in double pay during three pay periods in the COVID-19 emergency, but the power agency hasn't filed a petition before the PUC to provide more double pay to its employees.

Neither GPA nor GWA asked the PUC for prior approval in the previous round of the agencies' payments for double pay, said PUC Chief Administrative Law Judge Fred Horecky, and they don't necessarily have to.

The PUC does not have the power to set salary or compensation benefits for the utilities as the Guam Legislature has granted broad authority to the utilities to set their own professional and technical compensation, Horecky stated.

However, when a utility files a rate case, the PUC is required to do a study as to whether the utility is appropriately staffed or not, Horecky stated, in part.

"Also, if a utility sought to include double pay compensation in a rate case as an expense, PUC could determine whether such expense was proper or should be included in rates," Horecky stated.

The matter will be addressed at the PUC's May 28 meeting.