GWA proposes to resume disconnections May 15

The Guam Waterworks Authority has proposed resuming disconnections by May 15, but that date might change based on discussions at a Consolidated Commission on Utilities meeting today.

CCU is suggesting that GWA align its date with the Guam Power Authority's disconnection plan, said CCU Commissioner Simon Sanchez. GPA has not issued a suggested date to resume power disconnections.

GWA and GPA have held off on disconnections during the COVID-19 pandemic while thousands in the private sector saw paychecks disappear or shrink because of business layoffs, cost-cutting or closures.

Both power and water agencies' disconnection resumption dates will be one of the topics at the CCU meeting today.

Sanchez did note that while most of GPA and GWA's combined customers continued to pay their bills during the pandemic, about 2,000 customers' accounts have fallen into delinquency. That delinquency rate is about 2%.

GPA and GWA combined have a customer base of about 90,000, according to Sanchez.