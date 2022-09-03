GWA rate case to be taken up this month

The Public Utilities Commission finally is set to take up the rate case for the Guam Waterworks Authority this month, according to GWA officials. The water utility had been waiting about a year for another rate update. Rates were last set in 2020 when the PUC adopted a stipulation between GWA and a PUC consultant that included 5% rate increases for 2020 and 2021. This was part of a five-year plan for the utility, with rate increases intended to help fund capital improvement projects.

Rate increases for 2022 through 2024 were to be updated following the completion of certain studies. While those studies were completed, GWA and the PUC's consultant, Georgetown Consulting Group, differed with regard to rate proposals. Georgetown wanted no rate increases for the remaining years of the five-year plan, arguing that GWA could use relief funding and certain reserves. But if that proposal was adopted, it would lead to a significant rate increase by 2025, GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo said in November 2021.

There hadn't been any solid movement as far as adopting new rates.

But now, the administrative law judge for the PUC is recommending rate increases of 4% in 2022, 3.25% in 2023 and 6.5% in 2024, with the fiscal 2024 rate to undergo review with the PUC consultant, according to discussions during an August work session between GWA and its governing board, the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.

GWA had proposed a new rate design that would facilitate an 8% increase in revenues for fiscal 2022, had it been implemented for a full year. Increases would then land at 6.5% for each of the two following fiscal years. Bordallo said in November that despite the 8% projected increase in revenues, most residential customers would actually see cheaper billings because of the new proposed rate structure.

This was a three-tiered structure wherein customers who use less than 4,000 gallons, or 4 kgal, of water per month on average would see a reduction in bills compared to the existing rate structure. These customers make up a large share of GWA's residential customer base. Customers using more than 4 kgal per month would see bills slightly higher than bills under the fiscal 2021 structure, Bordallo said in January. It would be 2024 before low-consumption customers would see billings exceed their bills at fiscal 2021 rates, Bordallo told The Guam Daily Post in July.

GWA also proposed to establish a customer assistance program, which would grant discounted rates for qualified low-income families.

Commenting on the administrative law judge's proposal, Bordallo said Wednesday that the ALJ didn't agree with Georgetown's approach either, but essentially "kind of just split the baby" with the recommended rate increases.

Customer assistance not part of recommendation

Bordallo also confirmed that the ALJ did not recommend adoption of the customer assistance program.

"I think he thinks it should be looked at some more. But his recommendation was not to adopt it as part of the approved rates," Bordallo said. "If the PUC doesn't approve it, the customer assistance program, then people won't be able to avail."

The ALJ also did not recommend the tiered structure that GWA proposed.

"The ALJ did not recommend that. He just said 4%," Bordallo added. "We're hoping that the PUC follows our recommendation to change the rate structure because they ordered us to do a cost-of-service analysis with the intent of moving the rates more towards the actual cost of service, and that's what the new rate design sets us up to do."

The PUC has ultimate say on rate matters, despite any recommendations or proposals that are made. Low-consumption customers would still see savings if GWA's proposed rate structure is adopted and the customer assistance program is not, but the assistance program would also grant a 20% deduction on volumetric rates for qualified customers, Bordallo said.

Any rate increase for fiscal 2022 also appears moot at this point, as the fiscal year would be all but over by the time PUC addresses the rate case later this month.

Mitigation allotment reduced

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero had set aside $14 million from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to mitigate GWA rate increases. However, the governor drew $2 million out of that allotment to add to the Local Employers Assistance Program.

GWA's rate proposal took the allotment into consideration, and Bordallo said in July that the allotment reduction would negatively impact GWA’s revenues and the ability to maintain debt service coverage ratios compliant with the authority's bond indenture "without a corresponding decrease in projected expenses, or a more rapid depletion of any available reserves."

"This may require a future, unscheduled additional request for rate relief within the planning period (through the end of FY2024)," Bordallo said at the time, but this was with regard to the GWA rate proposal. It appears unclear how the recovery fund allotment is factored into the ALJ proposal.

Bordallo said the reduction in the allotment had been coordinated with the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, and that "considerable efforts" were made to preserve as much of the allocation as possible. He ultimately placed blame with the PUC's consultant.

"GWA has always understood that there were competing priorities for the requested funding and that the governor’s allocation contemplated prompt action by the PUC on GWA’s rate case, as scheduled and agreed to in the February 2020 PUC decision and order, which everyone expected by October of 2021," Bordallo said in July.

"GWA was able to meet its deadlines for filing in accordance with the February 2020 order, and attributes the delays in the process to the PUC’s consultants in this matter," he added.