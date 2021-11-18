GWA rate decision could come in December

A decision on the next rate for the Guam Waterworks Authority may come in December, according to discussions between the agency and the Consolidated Commission on Utilities on Tuesday.

While this might mean a rate increase for some next year, others may see reduced costs depending on usage if GWA's proposal is approved, Miguel Bordallo, GWA general manager, said Tuesday. This is due to the new rate design, which incorporates a tiered rate structure, in addition to other changes.

Rate increases help the utility fund capital improvement projects.

In early 2020, the Public Utilities Commission approved 5% rate increases in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, as stipulated between GWA and PUC consultant Georgetown Consulting Group.

While the CCU directly oversees GWA and the Guam Power Authority, the PUC has ultimate say on rate matters.

Water rates for the next three years of the utility's latest five-year plan were subject to reconciling, following the completion of several studies.

In April, the CCU adopted an updated five-year plan and rate study for GWA. This update proposed 10% increases for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 and a 7% increase by fiscal 2024. The utility filed this update with the PUC in May but did not know at the time if it would receive requested federal assistance, which could mitigate the increases.

Eventually, GWA learned that the governor would commit American Rescue Plan funds, and the utility then submitted reduced rate increases to the PUC, according to Bordallo on Tuesday.

He told the CCU that PUC consultants objected to the updated rates during an evidentiary hearing before the PUC administrative law judge, claiming that they had not received the information before. GWA would later rebut this statement.

The consultants wanted GWA's testimony thrown out but the ALJ allowed them to proceed, Bordallo said.

Consultant: No rate increase

In their own presentation, the consultants proposed no rate increases, and said GWA can use up its relief funding and certain reserves, according to Bordallo.

"But they did not analyze anything outside of 2024, which we did," he said. "And the reason why we proposed what we proposed was in 2025, if we follow the (capital improvement plan), which has been approved by everybody ... if we follow using tax-exempt commercial paper as was recommended, out in 2025 there will be additional debt service. So by moderating our rate increases, we can keep our rate curve steady."

If the proposal from the consultants is followed - no rate increase through 2024 by using GWA reserves and federal funding - it would require a rate increase of nearly 40% in one year by 2025 to meet debt obligations, according to Bordallo.

"There was no new information ... (our rate filing) was almost exactly the same thing we gave them when we first got word the governor was looking to approve (assistance)," Bordallo told the CCU.

The consultants also overestimated operations and maintenance expenses due to water loss, he said.

Lower rates possible

"We kind of made some corrections and presented that to the ALJ. What ultimately resulted was a three-year rate path of effectively 8% for the first year and then 6.5%, 6.5%," Bordallo said. "I say effectively 8% - it's not an 8% rate increase. It would result in an 8% increase in revenues, but for most of our residential customers, they would actually see a rate decrease because of the new rate structure that we proposed."

This new rate design includes adoption of a three-tiered residential rate structure based on how much water is consumed, a new volumetric residential sewer rate and revised non-residential rates, and the establishment of a customer assistance program, which grants discounted rates for qualified low-income families.

"The new rate design was incorporated to our package. The customer assistance program was incorporated into our package. So some customer classes will actually have lower rates than last year, if the PUC approves what we proposed. And the customers that end up using more ... they will actually make up that difference. So there's a savings for residential customers that use below 5,000 gallons. Anybody that uses above that ends up paying a little more because they're using more," Bordallo said.

This should allow GWA to increase revenues without necessarily increasing the rate for certain customer classes, he said.

There has been no agreement with the PUC consultants, Bordallo said Tuesday. The proposals are before the ALJ and PUC, he said.

The consultants requested more time but the ALJ has not ruled on it, Bordallo said. If the existing scheduling order is followed, the ALJ will submit his report in November. The matter may be heard by the PUC in December.