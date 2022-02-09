GWA removes fence on disputed property

Despite its ongoing legal battle over whether the government or a private company owns land nearby and including the site of the Northern Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Guam Waterworks Authority has removed a fence that separated the plant from a facility managed by Core Tech International.

Last week, officials from CTI noticed the fence was removed, and the area now has blue markers seeming to correspond with planned construction work to build a new fence, this time encroaching over CTI’s concrete batch plant property.

CTI officials said this is an attempt by GWA to expand its claim to more land without compensation.

Superior Court Judge Elyze Iriarte, who is presiding over the case, has already ruled that CTI "holds an ownership interest" in the property in question, based on "the power of sale in the mortgage, the notice of sale under mortgage, and the mortgagee's deed,” provided by the company.

GWA has made various and sometimes contradictory arguments to support their legal claim over the property, Iriarte has noted.

The utility has appealed a ruling that would allow CTI to begin a judicial review on its claims for compensation through inverse condemnation – essentially seeking payment for any of its land government will be taking in order to finish the wastewater treatment plant’s upgrades.

The Guam Daily Post sent a list of questions to GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo to find out more about the removal, particularly the legal advice that supported it, including:

• Who made the decision to remove the fence and why was it done?

• Does GWA also assert it owns the property where the fence was removed?

• Did GWA receive legal advice that removing the fence while the case about the disputed land was active was proper?

• Is more work to remove equipment and assets not belonging to GWA, but present on the disputed property near the NWWTP expected?

In response, Bordallo said only: “The fence replacement is part of the scope of work for the upgrades being constructed at GWA's (Northern Wastewater Treatment Plant).”

Vanessa Williams, the attorney representing CTI in the land dispute, said it remains to be seen whether the fence’s removal will impact the ongoing case, but called it “concerning” that for the third time since 2019, the water utility has “moved or removed” the fence from CTI property.

“So the immediate concern is whether a private property owner will have to incur more expenses to secure their property - from theft, vandalism, and any water and debris runoff from the plant - as a result of GWA’s actions,” she said.

The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with CTI.

Previous ruling

In a Nov. 30, 2021, order, Iriarte refuted two separate arguments GWA presented to support that it has a claim over the land. First, she wrote GWA's contention the property's previous owner did not own the lot that includes the site of its wastewater treatment plant "misses the mark."

"The mortgagee's deed memorializes CTI's property interest from the foreclosure sale," Iriarte ruled.

Iriarte also has rejected the government's argument that GWA retains an easement on the property in order to operate a wastewater treatment plant.

Citing a Supreme Court of Guam case, Iriarte said, for the government's claim to be lawful, it must establish that a public easement for the "use and occupancy" of the plant existed before it was conveyed to the estate in 2006.

A grant of easement from 1980 given as evidence by the government pertains only to sewer treatment lines, not meeting the Supreme Court's guidance that these grants must contain "plain and direct" language about a treatment plant.

"Because the Grant of Easement does not contain 'plain and direct language evidencing the grantor's intent to create a right' for use and occupancy of the Northern District Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Court does not find the government has established as a matter of law the existence of an easement," Iriarte wrote.

The court did rule in favor of GWA for portions of lots where water lines exist, finding that the easement was reserved for GWA before the rest of the property was returned to private landowners.

Iriarte's ruling was limited to the water lines described in a 2002 quitclaim deed for the property.