GWA sells $134M in infrastructure bonds at 4% interest rate

The Guam Waterworks Authority sold $134 million in infrastructure bonds.

According to the agency, there was a high demand for Guam bonds, leading to orders of $2.95 billion – 22 times more than the available amount in bonds offered.

“The high demand from investors allowed GWA to further reduce the interest rate by 25 basis points from 4.25% to 4.00%,” utility officials stated.

The Water and Wastewater System Revenue Bonds Series 2020A is part of the agency’s years-long effort to update the island’s aging infrastructure system. The proceeds of the borrowing will be spent on capital improvement projects, including court-ordered projects.

“The bond sale is a great day for GWA and Guam. This just demonstrates GWA's continuing success story as a best in class utility.” said CCU Commissioner Joey Duenas.

The strong interest from investors was a signal that the Municipal Bond Market has recovered from recent selloffs over the last two months, utilities officials stated. The GWA bonds received investment grade ratings of A- from Standard & Poor's and a Baa2 from Moody's Investors Service.

The sale of the bonds is scheduled to close on June 4, 2020 when the funds are deposited into GWA accounts.

"The success of this bond issuance during the prevailing market conditions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic is truly a testament to investor confidence in GWA's ability to deliver on its plans for system improvements for our ratepayers," said GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo. "This confidence would not be possible without the hard work of the men and women of GWA, who provide demonstrated results of our improvement, day in and day out."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and members of her fiscal team, including the Guam Economic Development Authority, joined the GWA in 14 investor meetings and calls held prior to the bond pricing, the press release stated.

During these conference call meetings — that were held on Guam — the governor told investors: “This GWA financing is further evidence of the strength of Guam. We as a community continue to make the necessary investments in our island’s infrastructure and GWA’s efforts—both in dealing with the impacts of the COVID‐19 pandemic and continued strengthening of GWA’s financial position over recent years—are a testament to our island’s resilience.”