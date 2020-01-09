GWA to cut ribbon on upgraded wastewater treatment plant

The Guam Waterworks Authority will cut the ribbon today for the newly upgraded Umatac-Merizo Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The plant was first built in 1981, and the $21 million upgrade will serve more than 500 GWA customers in the two villages, according to General Manager Miguel Bordallo.

"We are pleased to bring this significant improvement for wastewater treatment to these southern villages, and for the protection of the Toguan River and marine environment," he stated in a press release.

Funding for the project came from 2010, 2013 and 2016 bond borrowing as well as system development charges assessed against land developers. Like the Agat-Santa Rita Waste Water Treatment Plant, the Umatac-Merizo plant treats wastewater through a secondary treatment process.

Improvements include upgrades to the pump station, electrical system and controls; a new equalization tank; enhanced overland flow and constructed wetlands; and ultraviolet disinfection for occasional discharges during rainy season.

The plant can treat and is permitted for average dry weather wastewater flows of 0.4 million gallons per day but can handle up to 1.7 million gallons during the wet season.

The plant was a design-build project with Duenas, Camacho & Associates/Gresham-Smith Partners as designers and Hawaiian Dredging-Core Tech as the builders.

The conceptual design of the plant upgrades was completed by Brown & Caldwell. SSFM was the construction manager of the project.

According to the press release, the contractor's team and GWA worked together to complete the project as quickly as possible after facing challenges, such as adverse weather and the presence of protected moorhens at the site.