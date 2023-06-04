GWA wants 27% rate increase

While residents will benefit from lower power costs beginning this month, ratepayers may have to brace for a significant increase in the water rate come fiscal 2024.

The Guam Waterworks Authority is proposing a 27% rate increase for basic, lifeline and nonlifeline rates across all rate structure and customer classes, as well as a legislative surcharge increase from 3.5% to 3.8%.

It's a major jump from the 5.5% nonlifeline rate increase that went into effect this fiscal year. GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo laid blame at the feet of the rate consultant for the Public Utilities Commission.

"This is a result of the delay, the recommendations by the PUC's consultants. They kicked the can down the road and (didn't) provide the rate relief that we originally requested. It's also put us in a position of not having a choice as to how we can move forward," Bordallo told members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities during a meeting held Tuesday.

For residential customers using 3,000 gallons per month, the bill would be about $63 for both water and sewer before the increase, according to a GWA impact breakdown. If the proposed increase is adopted, the bill would go up to about $81.

However, Bordallo said more customers likely would be in the 6,000 gallons-per-month range, which would mean their monthly bills would go up from about $82 to about $105 with the proposed rate hike.

"Not a pretty picture, but one we don't have a way around," CCU Chair Joey Duenas said Tuesday at the meeting.

Duenas said the rate projection goes only through 2024.

"If the approved rate is too low, then we risk technical default and even higher requirements for rate increases in the next five-year rate plan. If the approved rates are higher than absolutely required, which we very much doubt, then our fiscal year 2025 through 2029 rate increases may be lower than what we're currently projecting," Bordallo added.

The CCU has direct oversight of the power and water utilities. The PUC has final say on rate matters, not just for power and water, but for other agencies as well.

Rate recommendations

GWA develops capital improvement and financial plans in five-year intervals as part of larger plans for system improvement; the years 2020 through 2024 represent another interval in this overall process, but it hasn't been going smoothly for the water utility, as far as having rate recommendations approved.

The first rate increases for this current five-year plan were authorized in 2020, when the PUC adopted a stipulation between GWA and PUC consultant Georgetown Consulting Group, which included a 5% nonlifeline rate hike beginning in March of fiscal 2020 and a 5% hike beginning in fiscal 2021.

GWA needed to complete a series of studies before rate increases for fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024 could be updated. Those studies were completed, but fiscal 2022 came and went without any rate increases. GWA and Georgetown Consulting differed on rate proposals and the process exhausted the entire year.

A nonlifeline rate increase of 5.5% was ultimately approved for this fiscal year.

The PUC authorized the increase in September 2022 and also set a 5.5% rate increase for fiscal 2024, but that would be subject to a review. Bordallo told the CCU it wouldn't be enough.

GWA had requested that the PUC adopt its proposal for fiscal 2023, which included tiered "volumetric rates." The new rate design would effectively result in an 8.1% increase over fiscal 2021 revenues, but would result in lower water and sewer rates for 30% to 40% of GWA's customer base, according to the water utility. The request also incorporated a 6.5% increase in fiscal 2024, subject to review.

But the PUC held off on tackling the new rate structure last year.

Reserves depleted

Bordallo told the Guam Daily Post just after the PUC rate decision that he worried GWA would burn through its reserves and be unable to meet debt service coverage requirements, even with the authorized rate hikes. That may result in GWA requesting a larger rate increase for fiscal 2024, or going into technical default on its bonds, Bordallo said at the time.

On Tuesday, Bordallo told the CCU that GWA had suffered from two years from using reserves and not having sufficient rate revenue to cover expenses, depleting those reserves.

"Now, we're facing a situation where we won't have any reserves moving forward, we won't have any assistance from anybody else. So, in order to meet our operating expenses and achieve the bond indenture requirements of a minimum debt service coverage (ratio) of 1.35, with a little bit of cushion, and to replenish our reserves, the rate relief that would be required is 27%," Bordallo said.