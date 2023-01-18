GWA wants more residents connected to sewer system

The Guam Waterworks Authority is seeking rule changes for its sewer hookup loan program to allow increased loan amounts, longer term periods for certain applicants and other changes in order to encourage more participation and get more residents connected to a sewer system.

GWA published a cesspool and septic tank elimination study in March 2021, which proposed several legislative and rule changes to facilitate connections to the public sewer system. The utility also is working to expand sewer lines on Guam.

The study found the current rules and regulations for the loan program have not been conducive to encouraging participation. Since receiving $75,000 from the Guam Environmental Protection Agency in 2008 to support loans, only three have been issued, according to GWA.

The study made several recommendations, including:

• Increasing the loan amount per applicant from $9,000 to $20,000.

• Increasing the loan term from 10 years to 15 years for applicants receiving public assistance.

• Decrease or remove the requirement to have two declined loan applications from two Guam banks if the applicant receives public assistance.

• Defer loan payments for five years for customers willing to connect to a sewer main when built.

Proposed rule changes incorporate the term extension and pay deferral recommendations, but GWA is seeking to raise the maximum loan up to $25,000 to account for increased construction costs since the publication of the study.

The utility also wants to reduce the requirement for two declined loan applications down to one, and reduce the requirement for three contractor estimates to at least two. If the applicant is in a public assistance program, the bank loan rejection requirement will be waived. The requirement for contractor estimates will be waived if the sewer connection is part of a GWA capital improvement program.

Lastly, GWA is recommending to tie loan interest rates to U.S. Department of Agriculture Home Loan rates at the time the loan is made. The Home Loan interest rates are typically targeted at low- and moderate-income families and are among the lowest rates charged, according to GWA.

If needed, the utility will follow the Administrative Adjudication Act to update the loan program rules and will notify the Public Utilities Commission. This process is expected to take six months to a year to complete.

Utility officials discussed the rule changes Tuesday with the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, ahead of next week's decision on the matter.

The fiscal year 2023 budget law appropriated $2 million to the GWA Sewer Loan Revolving Fund, which will be added to the remainder of the $75,000 provided for the loan program. But with a maximum loan of $25,000, that funding is just enough to support a little more than 80 applicants.

Commissioner Michael Limtiaco asked how GWA planned to sustain the program. Discussions at Tuesday's meeting indicated GWA can reach out to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, as long as it has the grant funds, and propose augmentation of the sewer loan fund in a work plan each fiscal year.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo said the main goal is to increase the number of applicants and that he is not concerned about getting more funds.

Nitrate contamination

The lack of sewer service in certain areas has resulted in reliance on septic tank systems, which can contribute to nitrate contamination in Guam's water supply, local data has shown.

The March 2021 study stated that 37% of GWA's more than 42,000 residential and commercial customers are not charged for sewer service.

But in sewered residential subdivisions in northern Guam, where the Northern Guam Lens Aquifer lies, the study stated 13% of customers are not charged for sewer services, though some may be connected to the sewer.

GWA worked with the Water Environmental Research Institute of the Western Pacific, known as WERI, at the University of Guam to find water wells with the highest nitrate concentrations and rising concentrations, so priority areas for sewer line extensions have already been identified. At the moment, GWA is working on the Adacao area of Mangilao, according to discussions Tuesday.

Guam EPA administrative rules require that existing buildings connect to a public sewer upon first availability, but grants a five-year period to continue using septic tanks and leaching fields if certain conditions are met. However, a single-family residence or a duplex is not required to connect to a sewer if the horizontal setback from the sewer exceeds 200 feet.