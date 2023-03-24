GWA warns public against scam

The Guam Waterworks Authority is warning that it has received reports from customers about individuals posing as utility employees and approaching people at their homes, falsely claiming that customer accounts are in arrears and threatening disconnection unless payment is made.

"GWA employees do not initiate or make phone calls to customers to request for immediate payments over the telephone, nor threaten water service disconnection. GWA only issues payment reminders by mail, through automated phone calls or text message. We do not request or collect payments outside of official customer service locations," the utility stated in a press release.

The utility is cautioning customers that if they are approached by anyone claiming to be a GWA employee to ask for identification.

"Our employees are required to always carry official GWA identification cards while on duty. GWA customers should never provide payment or personal information to an unverified individual or caller," the utility stated.

Residents can call GWA Customer Service at 671-647-7800 to verify any suspicious activity or confirm their account status.

Customers also can access their account information at www.paygwa.com or the GPWA mobile app, the utility added.