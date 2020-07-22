The Guam Waterworks Authority released a 2019 water quality report on Monday.

The report, also known as the Consumer Confidence Report, is mailed to all customers on Guam as required by the U.S. Environment Protection Agency.

“We test 200 points throughout our system every two weeks,” Paul Kemp, GWA assistant general manager of compliance and safety, stated in a media release.

The report provides information about where local water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to state and federal standards.

According to GWA, the report confirms in 2019 its water met or surpassed all standards set by the EPA. The report is based on the results of GWA monitoring from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019.

Low levels of a variety of chemicals, some of natural origin and some man-made, were found in the drinking water, the report found.

“Levels of these naturally occurring chemicals are normally so low that they pose no health concern,” the report stated.

Heavy metals such as lead, cadmium and mercury occur naturally in water, but at such a low level they do not pose a health risk and treatment only becomes necessary when the amount of the contaminant nears or exceeds the maximum contaminant level, according to the report.

“When this situation is found, GWA has chosen to discontinue the use of such a source or install and operate treatment facilities to remove the contaminants,” the report stated.

The report also details treatment processes to make water safe to drink.

The majority of the island’s potable water is derived from the abundant rainfall which becomes the groundwater contained in the aquifer found beneath the northern half of the island.

“Nature does an excellent job in providing us with abundant drinking water. However, nature needs our active participation in order to maintain its clarity and purity. Use water wisely. Dispose of wastes properly and support recycling. Protecting our water resources begins with protecting our environment,” the report stated.

Customers who would like to have their water tested at the Guam Environmental Protection Agency certified laboratory can schedule a testing by calling 300-6360.

To read the full report, visit: http://guamwaterworks.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/2019-GWA-ANNUAL-REPORT.pdf