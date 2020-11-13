A Guam Waterworks Authority worker who was suspended after being accused of having drugs at his workplace allegedly told police that he would buy a half gram of meth every week and bring it with him to work.

Erik Franklin Fejeran Arceo, 37, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday. He is listed as a trouble dispatch worker who makes about $16 an hour at GWA.

According to court documents, police responded to a complaint on Sunday at the Gloria B. Nelson Public Service Building at Fadian, Mangilao where the employee was sleeping and had drug paraphernalia to include meth out on the table.

Officers found plastic baggies, a lighter, a glass pipe, and an undisclosed amount of cash, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted that he owned the items and confirmed it was the drug, ice.

Though he told officers that he would bring the drugs to work, he said he never used it at his workplace, documents state.

Arceo was placed under arrest on Thursday.

GWA management had confirmed that they suspended an employee without pay for suspected illegal drug activity, and served the employee a notice of termination.

"GWA has adopted a zero-tolerance drug- and alcohol-free workplace policy to better protect the health, safety and welfare of employees, visitors to our facilities, and the general public served by the GWA water and wastewater systems," GWA stated.